By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Be With You In A Prosecco Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Be With You In A Prosecco Gift Set
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gift Set
  • Canti Prosecco
  • Pale straw colour with bouquet and taste of green apples and flowers.
  • Canti Prosecco
  • Product of Italy
  • Prosecco Flute
  • Product of the EU.
  • Wine of Italy

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sorbitan Sesquicaprylate, Glycerin, Parfum, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Citric Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Benzophenone-4, Tetrasodium EDTA, Denatonium Benzoate, CI 15985, Linalool

Allergy Information

  • Canti Prosecco - Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Pale straw colour with bouquet and taste of green apples and flowers

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

11% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Canti Prosecco
  • Serve chilled and enjoy on its own or with olives and cold meats.
  • Prosecco Flute
  • Wash glass thoroughly before first use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Warnings

  • Prosecco Scented Bath Foam
  • WARNINGS: For external use only. Stop use and ask doctor if rash or irritation develops. Avoid contact with eyes, if product gets into eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of warm water. Not suitable for children under 3 years.

Name and address

  • Canti Family S.P.A.,
  • Cossano Belbo.
  • Italia.
  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

Prosecco Scented Bath Foam WARNINGS: For external use only. Stop use and ask doctor if rash or irritation develops. Avoid contact with eyes, if product gets into eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of warm water. Not suitable for children under 3 years.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Canti Prosecco & Truffles Goody Bag Gift Set

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

Jagermeister & 2 Shot Glasses Gift Set

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

San Miguel 330Ml & Chalice Glass Set

£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

A Fine Selection Of British Ales Gift Set 3X500ml

£ 5.00
£3.34/litre

New

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here