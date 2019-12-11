Be With You In A Prosecco Gift Set
Offer
Product Description
- Gift Set
- Canti Prosecco
- Pale straw colour with bouquet and taste of green apples and flowers.
- Canti Prosecco
- Product of Italy
- Prosecco Flute
- Product of the EU.
- Wine of Italy
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sorbitan Sesquicaprylate, Glycerin, Parfum, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Citric Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Benzophenone-4, Tetrasodium EDTA, Denatonium Benzoate, CI 15985, Linalool
Allergy Information
- Canti Prosecco - Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Pale straw colour with bouquet and taste of green apples and flowers
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
11% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Canti Prosecco
- Serve chilled and enjoy on its own or with olives and cold meats.
- Prosecco Flute
- Wash glass thoroughly before first use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Warnings
- Prosecco Scented Bath Foam
- WARNINGS: For external use only. Stop use and ask doctor if rash or irritation develops. Avoid contact with eyes, if product gets into eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of warm water. Not suitable for children under 3 years.
Name and address
- Canti Family S.P.A.,
- Cossano Belbo.
- Italia.
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
Prosecco Scented Bath Foam WARNINGS: For external use only. Stop use and ask doctor if rash or irritation develops. Avoid contact with eyes, if product gets into eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of warm water. Not suitable for children under 3 years.
