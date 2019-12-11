By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hartleys Ready To Eat Orange Jelly 6 Pack 750G

Hartleys Ready To Eat Orange Jelly 6 Pack 750G
£ 2.50
£0.33/100g

Product Description

  • Orange flavour jelly with sugar and sweetener
  Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hartleysfruit
  • Visit our website at www.hartleysfruit.co.uk
  • Tastes even better chilled
  • No artificial colours and flavours
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Gelling Agents: Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate, Flavouring, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Safflower Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Carrot Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract

Storage

Keep me in the cupboard or pop me in the fridge for even better results.For best before end: see side of pack

Produce of

Made in England

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

6 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy 171 kJ214 kJ
-40 kcal50 kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 9.6g12g
of which sugars 9.4g12g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 0.07g0.09g

