Tresemme Keratin Shine Hot Air Styler

Tresemme Keratin Shine Hot Air Styler50mm tourmaline-ceramic barrel & 700W for controlled airflowAdds root lift, body & volume for medium and longer length hair typesComes with 200ml bottle of Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Shine spray
A large 50mm ceramic Hot Air Styler builds volume and body from root to tip. The firm bristles give total styling control combined with the ionic technology controls frizz for smooth results. Includes full size Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Shine spray.
Our PhilosophyFrom its origins in salons in 1948, TRESemmé has been driven by a simple truth: everyone deserves to look & feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon.Our Pro Collection range has been formulated by our haircare experts, using best-in-class technology to deliver professional quality results every time. With our pro technology system, the range gives you great hair foundation, whatever your style.
Model 2776BU230V~ 50-60 Hz 700WMade in ChinaTRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protection SprayMade in EU.3 year guaranteeTRESemmé is a registered trade mark of Unilever and is used under license. All rights reserved.
Used by ProfessionalsSmooth VolumeBoost Volume & Body with a Smooth Finish700W50mm tourmaline-ceramic barrelIonic to fight frizzFirm bristles for styling control3 heat settings including coolFrizz-control ionic technology2.2m swivel cordPro performance in your hands every day
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, PVP, Parfum, Amodimethicone, Polysorbate 20, Cetrimonium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Triethanolamine, Trideceth-12, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethyl Palmitamine, Acetic Acid, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool
Preparation and Usage
Stylist's TipsAlways use TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Spray before blow-drying and heat styling to help protect your hair.Use a hairdryer to rough dry hair until it is 80% dry then use the Hot Air Styler to add volume and body to finish your style.