Tresemme Keratin Shine Hot Air Styler 50mm tourmaline-ceramic barrel & 700W for controlled airflow Adds root lift, body & volume for medium and longer length hair types Comes with 200ml bottle of Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Shine spray

A large 50mm ceramic Hot Air Styler builds volume and body from root to tip. The firm bristles give total styling control combined with the ionic technology controls frizz for smooth results. Includes full size Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Shine spray.

Our Philosophy From its origins in salons in 1948, TRESemmé has been driven by a simple truth: everyone deserves to look & feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon. Our Pro Collection range has been formulated by our haircare experts, using best-in-class technology to deliver professional quality results every time. With our pro technology system, the range gives you great hair foundation, whatever your style.

Model 2776BU 230V~ 50-60 Hz 700W Made in China TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Spray Made in EU. 3 year guarantee TRESemmé is a registered trade mark of Unilever and is used under license. All rights reserved.

Used by Professionals Smooth Volume Boost Volume & Body with a Smooth Finish 700W 50mm tourmaline-ceramic barrel Ionic to fight frizz Firm bristles for styling control 3 heat settings including cool Frizz-control ionic technology 2.2m swivel cord Pro performance in your hands every day

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, PVP, Parfum, Amodimethicone, Polysorbate 20, Cetrimonium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Triethanolamine, Trideceth-12, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethyl Palmitamine, Acetic Acid, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage