Harry Potter Coasters

Harry Potter Coasters

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 5.00
  • - A set of four Harry Potter themed drinks coasters
  • - Features the crests of the four houses of Hogwarts
  • - Officially licensed Harry Potter product
  • The perfect place to rest your goblet, this set of Hogwarts Crest Coasters includes four metal drinks coasters with cork backs to protect your tables and surfaces whilst celebrating the magical world of Harry Potter. Inspired by the four houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, this set of Hogwarts Crest Coasters features the crest designs of Gryffindor (lion), Hufflepuff (badger), Ravenclaw (eagle), and Slytherin (serpent), making this a fun gift for any fan of the famous boy wizard.

