Tesco Finest Marlborough Fume Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Finest Marlborough Fume Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
  • Energy392kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 314kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Finest* Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Barrel Reserve 2018
  • "An innovative break from tradition, this uniquely delicious white is produced in New Zealand’s world famous Marlborough region. This Sauvignon Blanc has been part fermented and aged in oak, to create a complex yet fruity wine."
  Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Rich & full-bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: .

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Rich and rounded with ripe peach and melon like character

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.2

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Indevin

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Michele Pedron

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • 100% Sauvignon Blanc which has had 15% Barrel fermentation in oak and a further portion of the blend aged in oak barrels varying in age from 1, 2 and 3 year old barrels, the process of either part fermenting Sauvignon Blanc grapes or ageing the grapes in oak which in turn delivers more rounded and riper fruit notes into the wine than those sauvignon blanc wines fermented solely in stainless steel.

History

  • Marlborough was originally a farming area but its history changed forever in 1973 when a New Zealand wine company planted the first vines here - once the sauvignon blanc vine was planted in Marlborough and the first wines produced it soon became apparent that this region had a very unique expression.

Regional Information

  • It has been said that there is no wine anywhere in the world that tastes like the wine of Marlborough - the balance of extraordinary purity and intensity of flavours set around impressive aroma, distinctive fruit characteristics and appealing balanced acidity is superb. Marlborough produces stylish and exciting wines that surprise and delight. As with any of the great wine making regions of the world, it is the magical synergy of climate and soil, and a unique terroir that produces these stunning wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored for up to 2 years from purchase.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served with richer foods, from smoked fish to truffle gnocchi.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Indevin,
  • Marlborough 7274,
  • NZ.
  • Bottled by:
  • WineWorks,

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy314kJ / 76kcal392kJ / 95kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Exceptional quality for the price with hints of le

5 stars

Exceptional quality for the price with hints of lemon, a fresh taste, and very well balanced. You will not be disappointed!

