Keel Pugsley Soft Toy
- - Suitable for all ages
- - Hand Washable
- - 14cm x 10cm x 10cm
- These adorable Pug in Unicorn Onesie plush characters are made from only the finest supersoft high quality materials. They feature two of 2018 most fashionable trends, Pugs & Unicorns!
- This Pugsley soft toy has eye catching sparkle detailing for the horn and it's sat in a “hug me” pose and full of even more beans than ever before! It is available in 2 asstd onesie colours of light & dark pink.
- Styles may vary. One plush supplied
- This beautiful soft toy has been created by Keel Toys, one of the world's leading soft toy designers and manufacturers.
- We're sure this will be every child's must have product this year!
