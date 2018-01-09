Ambi Pur 3Volution Blossom Starter Kit 20Ml

Was a fan but..
I have always used Ambi Pur 3volution in most of my rooms, I use the ‘Sleep Serenity’ lavender in my bedroom and I always look for the ‘Frosted Pine’ and ‘Winter Apple’ at Christmas. This year I was really dissatisfied with the smell. I can’t find any info if P&G have changed the scents but none of them smell like they used to. The ‘Frosted Pine’ wasn’t nearly as nice as normal so I ended up putting a new refill in; the ‘Winter Apple’ but it too was bad and really sickly sweet smelling. I recently replaced the ‘Sleep Serenity’ with a new refill and noticed that it also didn’t smell like it used to very strong and too flowery.. the plug aren’t old and they are on a low setting. Very annoying as I buy several in one go which I now don’t want to use.
Am I put diffuser
I find it illuminates pet odours and smells great too.
Love the smell
Just love these air freshners love the house smelling nice but sometimes the same smell can get lost but with this plug in it changes throughout the three different scents just love it
Love this
I am in love with this 3 volution i have a plug in my hall way every time i'm back at my house smells so nice because of it , i try Cotton Fresh, blossom and breeze and morning dew and i love them all
3volution
How I ever existed before coming across 3volution is beyond me?? I love them I have a plug in in every room and hall way :)
smelling fresh
i have one of these ambi pur 3 volution plug ins on all the time in my house .it masks all odours from cooking ,pets ,and other not so nice smells .the fragrance last till the bottles are empty which is good and if one fragrance runs out before the others you can just change that one ,brilliant idea ,
Am I pur
Love these at the front door socket so smells nice when you walk in
Ambi Pur 3voluition addict
I'm obsessed with the ambi pur 3volution plug ins! I've tried every scent and love them all! I love that they change every so often so you can constantly smell them and don't get bored of the smell! They don't seem to fade like most plug ins and last so long!! I have them all over my home and i' m now addicted to buying the refills! ♡
Smell wonderful
Have one of these units in each room. They smell so beautiful. Fantastic that the change fragrance regularly. They effectively remove oddurs and the scent is long lasting. They never seem to last as long as stated on the packaging (90 days) and they are rather expensive, this is the only down side to this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
3volution
I love this, really works well to make my one bedroom flat smell lovely and I have plugged in only one which is enough to enjoy nice smell in every room. Love all floral scents.