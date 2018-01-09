By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ambi Pur 3Volution Blossom Starter Kit 20Ml

4.5(1354)Write a review
image 1 of Ambi Pur 3Volution Blossom Starter Kit 20Ml
£ 9.00
£9.00/each
  • Febreze 3Volution Air Freshener Plug-In Starter Kit with Odourclear technology continuously cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent for up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting). Blossom & Breeze fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton. Let a sense of calm envelop you as this clean & gentle scent fills the air. With normal plugs we get used to scents quickly, which means we eventually stop noticing the scent around us. Febreze 3Volution air fresheners solve this problem by continuously & automatically alternating every 45 minutes between 3 complementary, high quality scents, for a continuous fresh experience. Use the Febreze 3Volution device only with Febreze 3Volution refills, sold separately, to fill your home with air freshness and fragrance that you will keep noticing day after day, week after week. The adjustable diffuser also lets you decide on the intensity of the scent, helping you to create the ambiance that you want for up to 90 days.
  • And for instant freshness, try the full range of new Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher, Air and Car Freshener.
  • Febreze 3volution plug-in starterkit with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours
  • Leaves a light fresh scent for up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting)
  • Air freshener 3Volution plug in starter kit (diffuser and refills)
  • Blossom & Breeze fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • Use with Febreze 3Volution refills. Each refill lasts up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting)
  • 3 scents alternate every 45 minutes so you always notice them. Adjustable scent intensity
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances

Information

Ingredients

Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Tetrahydrolinalool, Limonene, Geranyl Acetate, Citronellol, Dimethyl Heptenal, Cyclamen Aldehyde, 2.4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Ethyl Methylphenylglycidate, Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene-1-Carbaldehyde, P-Menthan-7-Ol, Isocyclocitral, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Nerol, 3.5.5-Trimethylhexanal, Lauraldehyde, Dihydro Pentamethylindanone, Citral, Delta-Damascone, Hexyl Salicylate, Methyl Octine Carbonate, Scentenal, Isoeugenol, Methylundecanal, Methyl 2-Octynoate

Produce of

Bulgaria

Warnings

  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 358 0893
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

20 ℮

Safety information

  1. Environmentally damaging
  2. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes.

1354 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Was a fan but..

1 stars

I have always used Ambi Pur 3volution in most of my rooms, I use the ‘Sleep Serenity’ lavender in my bedroom and I always look for the ‘Frosted Pine’ and ‘Winter Apple’ at Christmas. This year I was really dissatisfied with the smell. I can’t find any info if P&G have changed the scents but none of them smell like they used to. The ‘Frosted Pine’ wasn’t nearly as nice as normal so I ended up putting a new refill in; the ‘Winter Apple’ but it too was bad and really sickly sweet smelling. I recently replaced the ‘Sleep Serenity’ with a new refill and noticed that it also didn’t smell like it used to very strong and too flowery.. the plug aren’t old and they are on a low setting. Very annoying as I buy several in one go which I now don’t want to use.

Am I put diffuser

5 stars

I find it illuminates pet odours and smells great too.

Love the smell

5 stars

Just love these air freshners love the house smelling nice but sometimes the same smell can get lost but with this plug in it changes throughout the three different scents just love it

Love this

5 stars

I am in love with this 3 volution i have a plug in my hall way every time i'm back at my house smells so nice because of it , i try Cotton Fresh, blossom and breeze and morning dew and i love them all

3volution

5 stars

How I ever existed before coming across 3volution is beyond me?? I love them I have a plug in in every room and hall way :)

smelling fresh

5 stars

i have one of these ambi pur 3 volution plug ins on all the time in my house .it masks all odours from cooking ,pets ,and other not so nice smells .the fragrance last till the bottles are empty which is good and if one fragrance runs out before the others you can just change that one ,brilliant idea ,

Am I pur

5 stars

Love these at the front door socket so smells nice when you walk in

Ambi Pur 3voluition addict

5 stars

I'm obsessed with the ambi pur 3volution plug ins! I've tried every scent and love them all! I love that they change every so often so you can constantly smell them and don't get bored of the smell! They don't seem to fade like most plug ins and last so long!! I have them all over my home and i' m now addicted to buying the refills! ♡

Smell wonderful

5 stars

Have one of these units in each room. They smell so beautiful. Fantastic that the change fragrance regularly. They effectively remove oddurs and the scent is long lasting. They never seem to last as long as stated on the packaging (90 days) and they are rather expensive, this is the only down side to this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

3volution

5 stars

I love this, really works well to make my one bedroom flat smell lovely and I have plugged in only one which is enough to enjoy nice smell in every room. Love all floral scents.

1-10 of 1354 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

