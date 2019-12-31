By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Command Decorate Clip Value Pack 40 Clips 48 Strips

Command Decorate Clip Value Pack 40 Clips 48 Strips
£ 5.50
£5.50/each

Product Description

  • Designed to hold xmas fairy lights & decorations
  • Compact, transparent design for minimal visibility
  • 40 re-usable clips and 48 adhesive strips
  • - Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanly
  • - Easy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drills
  • - Discreet clear hooks and strips blend in seamlessly with décor
  • Command™ Clear Decorating Clips with Clear Strips are our innovative solution for hanging string lights, fairy lights and seasonal decorations securely and damage free. They hold strongly and remove cleanly using 3M stretch-release technology.
  • For effective damage-free hanging indoors, use Command™ Decorating Clips. They hold strongly to a variety of surfaces including solid, hollow and painted walls, as well as other materials including wood, tile, metal and glass. They're easy to apply and remove, leaving no holes, marks or sticky residue. Our clear hooks and strips blend in seamlessly making them suitable for any room in the house or office. Rehanging them is as easy as applying a Command™ Clear Refill Strip, so you can take down, move and reuse them again and again.
  • See usage instructions: After attaching to wall wait 1 hour before hanging anything on the hook/strip. Ideal for solid, hollow and painted walls. Do not use on wallpapers, vinyl surfaces or other delicate or weak surfaces. Do not use on windows.

Information

Poor design

3 stars

I am using this mini command hook on a painted wall. While it may work for a very lightweight item the design leaves something to be desired. The tape does stick to the wall pretty good, but - the mini-hook has a cutout which does not allow contact with the full width of the adhesive tape. This cutout is probably one-third of the back surface area. a foam tape would potentially allow better contact between the hook and the tape if there is any roughness to the wall.

Perfect for mini holiday lights

5 stars

I have been using these extra mini clear clips for years to hand holiday lights on the inside of my windows. I have clips that have remained there for years. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No refill strips???

3 stars

I've been using these to hang lights in my Windows for a couple of years now. The first year I left them on, all year. Last year I removed them and saved the plastic clips in the hopes of buying refill adhesive this year and possibly one new package of clips. Disappointed that you can't get refills. Seems like a huge waste. Wonder how many sea turtles these things kill.... I'll be finding a new method for the lights this year. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for Christmas

5 stars

Sweepstakes entry and a great product, easy to put up and take down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Worked for hanging Christmas lights in window

3 stars

I was looking for something to help hang lights in my window. Founds these and they works just fine. One drawback was the clip came off on a couple of them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for school science lab

5 stars

I bought these last year for my science lab. I use them under the shelving (above the lab counters) to add additional LED lighting. The students love having the extra lighting. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just the right size

4 stars

I bought this to put lights around my parlor window and they were fine I just wish they had more backings and were cheaper [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Plastic strips doesn't work well...

3 stars

I have the same experience as CYMC, those clear adhesive strips doesn't work as well as those foam adhesive. I was pretty impressed with the command clips before, but the newer version doesn't last long. I will kept replacing the strips almost every month or 3 weeks. I end up buying those "bigger" foam adhesive and cut it smaller pieces and so far it stays up there on the wall. Perhaps this plastic strips doesn't work well on painted wall, maybe they are just designed to work on glass or marble?

Won't stick

1 stars

I bought these to hang cord up from my speakers instead of using tape and the sticky strips wouldn't stick to the plastic hooks let alone the wall. Read the directions again and saw that it calls to stick it to the wall first(which I've never had to do in the past with other command products) and held the strip for the prescribed time squishing down as hard as I could. I then held the hook up for atleast three times the prescribed time(because I haddnt been getting the strips to stick already) and proceeded to just try the one at that point. Woke up this morning and found the clip had fallen down yet the strip was still hanging on for dear life. I say this because when I went to take it down I barely grabbed the tab and my footing slid from it's expected placement and without any resistance the strip was off in my hand.

Not made to last more than one week

1 stars

The adhesive strip behind the clip is nowhere near strong enough to hang even the lightest of decorations and the company does not sell replacement adhesive strips. The product is really quite wasteful because of this and I won't be buying them again. 3M has gone downhill over the years and even their masking tape is substandard.

