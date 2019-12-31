Command Decorate Clip Value Pack 40 Clips 48 Strips

Poor design 3 stars Review from command.com 31st December 2019 I am using this mini command hook on a painted wall. While it may work for a very lightweight item the design leaves something to be desired. The tape does stick to the wall pretty good, but - the mini-hook has a cutout which does not allow contact with the full width of the adhesive tape. This cutout is probably one-third of the back surface area. a foam tape would potentially allow better contact between the hook and the tape if there is any roughness to the wall.

Perfect for mini holiday lights 5 stars Review from command.com 7th December 2019 I have been using these extra mini clear clips for years to hand holiday lights on the inside of my windows. I have clips that have remained there for years. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No refill strips??? 3 stars Review from command.com 23rd November 2019 I've been using these to hang lights in my Windows for a couple of years now. The first year I left them on, all year. Last year I removed them and saved the plastic clips in the hopes of buying refill adhesive this year and possibly one new package of clips. Disappointed that you can't get refills. Seems like a huge waste. Wonder how many sea turtles these things kill.... I'll be finding a new method for the lights this year. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for Christmas 5 stars Review from command.com 21st November 2019 Sweepstakes entry and a great product, easy to put up and take down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Worked for hanging Christmas lights in window 3 stars Review from command.com 12th November 2019 I was looking for something to help hang lights in my window. Founds these and they works just fine. One drawback was the clip came off on a couple of them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for school science lab 5 stars Review from command.com 11th November 2019 I bought these last year for my science lab. I use them under the shelving (above the lab counters) to add additional LED lighting. The students love having the extra lighting. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just the right size 4 stars Review from command.com 11th November 2019 I bought this to put lights around my parlor window and they were fine I just wish they had more backings and were cheaper [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Plastic strips doesn't work well... 3 stars Review from command.com 10th November 2019 I have the same experience as CYMC, those clear adhesive strips doesn't work as well as those foam adhesive. I was pretty impressed with the command clips before, but the newer version doesn't last long. I will kept replacing the strips almost every month or 3 weeks. I end up buying those "bigger" foam adhesive and cut it smaller pieces and so far it stays up there on the wall. Perhaps this plastic strips doesn't work well on painted wall, maybe they are just designed to work on glass or marble?

Won't stick 1 stars Review from command.com 3rd November 2019 I bought these to hang cord up from my speakers instead of using tape and the sticky strips wouldn't stick to the plastic hooks let alone the wall. Read the directions again and saw that it calls to stick it to the wall first(which I've never had to do in the past with other command products) and held the strip for the prescribed time squishing down as hard as I could. I then held the hook up for atleast three times the prescribed time(because I haddnt been getting the strips to stick already) and proceeded to just try the one at that point. Woke up this morning and found the clip had fallen down yet the strip was still hanging on for dear life. I say this because when I went to take it down I barely grabbed the tab and my footing slid from it's expected placement and without any resistance the strip was off in my hand.