By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pot Pasta Snack Creamy Carbonara 62G

4.5(42)Write a review
Pot Pasta Snack Creamy Carbonara 62G
£ 1.40
£2.26/100g

Product Description

  • An instant pasta in a cheese and bacon sauce
  • Don't go hungry fusilli reasons!
  • Grab yourself a tasty pot of Pot Pasta Creamy Carbonara brought to you by the UK's favourite noodle brand, Pot Noodle. The fusilli pasta with pieces of bacon (mmm... bacon) in a creamy carbonara sauce is quick, delicious and filling. It’s so easy to make (just add hot water!) and only takes 5 minutes. So even if you aren’t a master chef, you can make it. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy!
  • (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, May 2017)
  • Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta?
  • We know the Pot is already perfect but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…
  • Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom
  • So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese
  • Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese
  • This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes
  • Pot Noodle BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Ramp up the taste in your BBQ Pulled Pork pot with some crunchy bacon bits
  • Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato
  • Having a Beef & Tomato flavour Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience
  • Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy
  • We know you're already bold if you've tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann's Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation
  • Pot Noodle Original Curry
  • Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit
  • Pot Pasta Cheesy Broccoli
  • Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta
  • From the makers of the UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
  • Quick, filling and tasty snack available in 3 more flavours
  • Just add boiling water, ready to eat in just 5 minutes
  • Contains none of that artificial colour stuff
  • Top Selling Pot Pasta flavour!
  • No added MSG
  • Pack size: 62g

Information

Ingredients

Pasta (53%) (durum WHEAT semolina, dried EGG white), potato starch, processed cheese (9.5%) [CHEESE (blue CHEESE, hard CHEESE, Crescenza CHEESE), whey (MILK)], cream powder (contains MILK) (9.5%), palm fat, glucose syrup, sea salt, smoked bacon (1.9%) (bacon, salt, smoke), sugar, salt, yeast extract, potassium chloride, MILK proteins, flavourings, chives, onion powder, turmeric. May contain celery

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Peel back the lid and pour boiling water up to the fill line.
  • 2. Stir until mixed and then leave for 5 minutes.
  • 3. Stir again and enjoy!

Net Contents

62g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)436 kJ1842 kJ1142 kJ14%
Energy (kcal)105 kcal442 kcal275 kcal14%
Fat (g)4.4 g19 g12 g17%
of which saturates (g)2.7 g11 g7.1 g36%
Carbohydrate (g)13 g55 g34 g13%
of which sugars (g)1 g4.4 g2.6 g3%
Fibre (g)0.5 g2.3 g1.3 g0%
Protein (g)2.9 g12 g7.6 g15%
Salt (g)0.9 g3.8 g2.4 g40%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 262 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

42 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

It really is very tasty.

5 stars

It was very creamy I was quite satisfied as I had no lunch at time.l prefer this to the noodles because I find it easier to eat.

Would buy again

5 stars

This is actually really nice for a quick snack i was really surprised . Will buy again

Cabonara Pot Pasta

4 stars

Enjoyed my pasta pot, good flavour and is a nice alternative to a pot noodle. The pasta pot takes an extra few minutes to make but was satisfying and tasty. I would buy this again and will try other flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot Pasta Creamy Carbonara

5 stars

A brand new line from pot noodle, and I must say I am in love! Pot noodles are always a handy snack when time is precious and these little bad boys are no different! I had the carbonara pasta pot and it was so easy to prepare (bonus!) And super tasty. I would buy this product off the shelf for sure... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly Nice

4 stars

I wasn't sure if this would be nice as I don't normally like carbonara if it isn't homemade. But this tasted very creamy, the pasta was soft and the bacon bits added extra flavor. simple to make as you literally just to have to add water. I like the packaging as it is colorful and reminds me of pot noodle which I think is the idea behind it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Heavenly pot of creaminess

4 stars

I love creamy pasta sauces and have to admit instant meals such as these are often bland and boring. I waited for the kettle to boil poured the water in and pottered around the kitchen making a sandwich for my son it had soaked and cooled enough to enjoy whilst relaxing watching Cbeebies... ok so we can't have everything. The Pot Pasta was actually rather indulgent and very enjoyable. It tasted like a carbonara and had it been 3aten from a plate I doubt I would have realised it was an instant meal. I would most definitely purchase again to eat at work as it was easy, quick and convenient. Unfortunately I'm not sure it would fit in with a diet so it may have to be an occasional treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pasta Pot - Carbonara

4 stars

This was a lovely alternative to my sandwich at lunchtime. Having eaten convenient snacks like this in the past, i expected to be disappointed but how wrong was I! The sauce was lovely and thick with a very authentic carbonara taste, it tasted so good. The reason I gave 4 stars was that there a few bits of uncooked pasta even after leaving for 7 minutes. However, i would definately eat the Carbonara Pasta Pot again. Yummy x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Carbonara pot pasta

5 stars

Lovely, creamy and satisfying. Ready in minutes this pot pasta went down very well with me! Will definitely buy this product for lunches. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple, yummy, tasty

4 stars

As the name suggests, Pot Pasta is extremely easy to prepare - boiling water up to the line indicated, stir, leave for five minutes, stir again, tuck in. Admittedly there are quite a few pasta products like this on the market these days (and having been a student, I've had a few!), but I am very impressed with Pot Pasta. I had the Creamy Carbonara, which has a rich, strong - and tasty! - flavour that is often lacking in similar products. Another thing that exceeded my expectations was how filling this was. Other products I would have as a snack, or have something in addition for a main meal. I had the Pot Pasta alone and wasn't even peckish until teatime. Not bad for less than 300 calories. This was a most enjoyable little delight that will be making its way to my shopping basket again in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and easy to make

5 stars

Quick easy snack to make, only takes 5 minutes to make. Tastes really good and good portion size in the tub. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 42 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Pasta Snack Pot Beefy Bolognese 68G

£ 1.40
£20.59/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here