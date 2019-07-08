Pot Pasta Snack Creamy Carbonara 62G

It really is very tasty. 5 stars A Tesco Customer8th July 2019 It was very creamy I was quite satisfied as I had no lunch at time.l prefer this to the noodles because I find it easier to eat. Report

Would buy again 5 stars A Tesco Customer13th January 2019 This is actually really nice for a quick snack i was really surprised . Will buy again Report

Cabonara Pot Pasta 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2017 Enjoyed my pasta pot, good flavour and is a nice alternative to a pot noodle. The pasta pot takes an extra few minutes to make but was satisfying and tasty. I would buy this again and will try other flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot Pasta Creamy Carbonara 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2017 A brand new line from pot noodle, and I must say I am in love! Pot noodles are always a handy snack when time is precious and these little bad boys are no different! I had the carbonara pasta pot and it was so easy to prepare (bonus!) And super tasty. I would buy this product off the shelf for sure... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly Nice 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th July 2017 I wasn't sure if this would be nice as I don't normally like carbonara if it isn't homemade. But this tasted very creamy, the pasta was soft and the bacon bits added extra flavor. simple to make as you literally just to have to add water. I like the packaging as it is colorful and reminds me of pot noodle which I think is the idea behind it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Heavenly pot of creaminess 4 stars Review from unilever.com 27th July 2017 I love creamy pasta sauces and have to admit instant meals such as these are often bland and boring. I waited for the kettle to boil poured the water in and pottered around the kitchen making a sandwich for my son it had soaked and cooled enough to enjoy whilst relaxing watching Cbeebies... ok so we can't have everything. The Pot Pasta was actually rather indulgent and very enjoyable. It tasted like a carbonara and had it been 3aten from a plate I doubt I would have realised it was an instant meal. I would most definitely purchase again to eat at work as it was easy, quick and convenient. Unfortunately I'm not sure it would fit in with a diet so it may have to be an occasional treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pasta Pot - Carbonara 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd July 2017 This was a lovely alternative to my sandwich at lunchtime. Having eaten convenient snacks like this in the past, i expected to be disappointed but how wrong was I! The sauce was lovely and thick with a very authentic carbonara taste, it tasted so good. The reason I gave 4 stars was that there a few bits of uncooked pasta even after leaving for 7 minutes. However, i would definately eat the Carbonara Pasta Pot again. Yummy x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Carbonara pot pasta 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd July 2017 Lovely, creamy and satisfying. Ready in minutes this pot pasta went down very well with me! Will definitely buy this product for lunches. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple, yummy, tasty 4 stars Review from unilever.com 17th July 2017 As the name suggests, Pot Pasta is extremely easy to prepare - boiling water up to the line indicated, stir, leave for five minutes, stir again, tuck in. Admittedly there are quite a few pasta products like this on the market these days (and having been a student, I've had a few!), but I am very impressed with Pot Pasta. I had the Creamy Carbonara, which has a rich, strong - and tasty! - flavour that is often lacking in similar products. Another thing that exceeded my expectations was how filling this was. Other products I would have as a snack, or have something in addition for a main meal. I had the Pot Pasta alone and wasn't even peckish until teatime. Not bad for less than 300 calories. This was a most enjoyable little delight that will be making its way to my shopping basket again in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]