Pasta Snack Pot Beefy Bolognese 68G

Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese 4 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2017 The beefy bolognese pasta pot was just what I needed for a filling snack on the go. It didn't take long to prepare and the flavour was different to what I would usually have. Tasted great and full of mouthwatering flavour. Larger pot would have been better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2017 Was lovely and filling, the taste was fantastic too! Will definitely purchase in a shop! Kids tried it too and they said it was really nice! Normally they aren't really into trying new things but this, they really enjoyed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic filling snack! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th July 2017 This product ticks every box for me! A filling snack for those with larger appetites and perfect for a quick lunch for those with smaller appetites. So quick and easy to make up if you have a short lumch break but also satisfies hunger. Absolutely perfect consistency and mix of pasta and other ingredients. First time I've ever encountered a product like this that actually tastes like what is says it is. Exactly like bolognese and smells absolutely amazing once water is added making the wait to eat it seem like forever! Family at home at the time all wanted a taste because of the smell!! I have since purchased this product as have friends and family I have told about it. Its great value for money too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spag bol pot 4 stars Review from unilever.com 26th July 2017 I tried the beefy bolognase pasta pot with my kids and partner we all had different opinions. I made it exactly as instructed but found it needed longer than the 5 minutes and left for around 9minutes as the pasta was not quite ready,the line inside for water was great as it was not to watery or dry but just right, it looked delicious when ready but me and my partner found the tomatoes over powered any other taste, the kids loved it and would eat it again. I would recommend it for a quick snack as it is easy made and quite filling. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese 3 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd July 2017 I thought I'd give this a try for a quick on the go snack. The instructions were very clear and easy to follow. It was all ready to eat in 5 minutes. The packaging was very eye catching. It contained all the relevant information, and listed all the ingredients including all herbs added. The contents were a good consistency, and colour. It looked just like it a spaghetti Bolognese. It also tasted of one, but, for me it was far too salty, so much so that I wasn't able to eat even half of the the pot. It was a pity as it would make a nice change. I would try the other flavours available, as just because it wasn't quite right for my taste buds, the others may be ok. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

delicious spaghetti bolognese pot 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th July 2017 I think this is the tastiest spaghetti on the go out there for the busy days we all have .. absolutely delicious [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot pasta beefy bolognese 1 stars Review from unilever.com 19th July 2017 It tastes awful! The pot is smaller than expected I could have eaten 3 of them!, I was left hungry, there was no taste very bland it's a no no for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

pot noodle virgin here 3 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2017 yh is was ok .. my first ever pot noodle . so was excited to try it .. and the flavour is a favourite of mine .. so it tasted exactly what it was suppose to i wanted the pasta to be big bigger but if you eat pot noodles you will love these .. overall was ok [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ooooh, Pot Pasta! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2017 I was surprised by the Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese as I expected it to be more like other pot meals, that don't dissolve properly and with hard bits. The taste was nice although a bit too salty for me. Be careful! It keeps it's heat and I burnt my mouth!! It's not something I'd rush to have again but is good for those that are short on time for lunch. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]