By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pasta Snack Pot Beefy Bolognese 68G

4(39)Write a review
Pasta Snack Pot Beefy Bolognese 68G
£ 1.40
£20.59/kg

Product Description

  • An instant pasta in a beef bolognese sauce
  • Did you know that spaghetti bolognese is the UK's favourite pasta dish?
  • That's probably because you all have great taste, just like Pot Pasta by the makers of the UK's favourite noodle brand, Pot Noodle. The spaghetti made with minced beef in a tomato sauce is quick, delicious and filling. It’s so easy to make (just add hot water!) and only takes 5 minutes. So even if you aren’t a master chef, you can make it. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy!
  • (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, May 2017)
  • Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta?
  • We know the Pot is already perfect but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…
  • Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom
  • So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese
  • Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese
  • This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes
  • Pot Noodle BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Ramp up the taste in your BBQ Pulled Pork pot with some crunchy bacon bits
  • Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato
  • Having a Beef & Tomato flavour Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience
  • Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy
  • We know you're already bold if you've tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann's Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation
  • Pot Noodle Original Curry
  • Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit
  • Pot Pasta Cheesy Broccoli
  • Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta
  • From the Makers of the UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
  • A quick, filling and tasty snack available in 2 more flavours
  • Just add boiling water, ready to eat in just 5 minutes
  • None of that artificial colours or that preservative stuff
  • Made with high quality ingredients
  • Made with sustainably grown tomatoes
  • Pack size: 68g

Information

Ingredients

Pasta (60%) (durum WHEAT semolina), tomato puree powder† (13%), palm fat, onion powder (4%), sugar, beef (1.8%), salt, tomatoes† (1.4%), flavourings, yeast extract, potassium chloride, sea salt, carrots, herbs (parsley, oregano), spices (garlic powder, pepper), CELERIAC, red pepper, extra virgin olive oil, maltodextrin, dried EGG white. May contain milk. † sustainably grown tomatoes

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Peel back the lid and pour boiling water up to the fill line.
  • 2. Stir until mixed and then leave for 5 minutes.
  • 3. Stir again and enjoy!

Net Contents

68g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)392 kJ1545 kJ1051 kJ13%
Energy (kcal)94 kcal371 kcal252 kcal13%
Fat (g)1.9 g7.5 g5.1 g7%
of which saturates (g)1 g3.9 g2.7 g14%
Carbohydrate (g)15 g61 g40 g15%
of which sugars (g)3.3 g13 g8.8 g10%
Fibre (g)1.6 g6.1 g4.3 g0%
Protein (g)3.3 g13 g8.8 g18%
Salt (g)0.73 g2.9 g2 g33%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 268 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

39 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese

4 stars

The beefy bolognese pasta pot was just what I needed for a filling snack on the go. It didn't take long to prepare and the flavour was different to what I would usually have. Tasted great and full of mouthwatering flavour. Larger pot would have been better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

Was lovely and filling, the taste was fantastic too! Will definitely purchase in a shop! Kids tried it too and they said it was really nice! Normally they aren't really into trying new things but this, they really enjoyed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic filling snack!

5 stars

This product ticks every box for me! A filling snack for those with larger appetites and perfect for a quick lunch for those with smaller appetites. So quick and easy to make up if you have a short lumch break but also satisfies hunger. Absolutely perfect consistency and mix of pasta and other ingredients. First time I've ever encountered a product like this that actually tastes like what is says it is. Exactly like bolognese and smells absolutely amazing once water is added making the wait to eat it seem like forever! Family at home at the time all wanted a taste because of the smell!! I have since purchased this product as have friends and family I have told about it. Its great value for money too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spag bol pot

4 stars

I tried the beefy bolognase pasta pot with my kids and partner we all had different opinions. I made it exactly as instructed but found it needed longer than the 5 minutes and left for around 9minutes as the pasta was not quite ready,the line inside for water was great as it was not to watery or dry but just right, it looked delicious when ready but me and my partner found the tomatoes over powered any other taste, the kids loved it and would eat it again. I would recommend it for a quick snack as it is easy made and quite filling. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese

3 stars

I thought I'd give this a try for a quick on the go snack. The instructions were very clear and easy to follow. It was all ready to eat in 5 minutes. The packaging was very eye catching. It contained all the relevant information, and listed all the ingredients including all herbs added. The contents were a good consistency, and colour. It looked just like it a spaghetti Bolognese. It also tasted of one, but, for me it was far too salty, so much so that I wasn't able to eat even half of the the pot. It was a pity as it would make a nice change. I would try the other flavours available, as just because it wasn't quite right for my taste buds, the others may be ok. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

delicious spaghetti bolognese pot

4 stars

I think this is the tastiest spaghetti on the go out there for the busy days we all have .. absolutely delicious [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot pasta beefy bolognese

1 stars

It tastes awful! The pot is smaller than expected I could have eaten 3 of them!, I was left hungry, there was no taste very bland it's a no no for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

pot noodle virgin here

3 stars

yh is was ok .. my first ever pot noodle . so was excited to try it .. and the flavour is a favourite of mine .. so it tasted exactly what it was suppose to i wanted the pasta to be big bigger but if you eat pot noodles you will love these .. overall was ok [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ooooh, Pot Pasta!

3 stars

I was surprised by the Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese as I expected it to be more like other pot meals, that don't dissolve properly and with hard bits. The taste was nice although a bit too salty for me. Be careful! It keeps it's heat and I burnt my mouth!! It's not something I'd rush to have again but is good for those that are short on time for lunch. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

68g Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese Flavour

4 stars

This pasta pot was great tasting, it was like having a mini spaghetti bolognese without the hassle of cooking it from scratch. Would love to see a version with mushrooms in but all in all the pasta pot was very nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 39 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Pot Pasta Snack Creamy Carbonara 62G

£ 1.40
£2.26/100g

Pot Pasta Mac Cheese Instant Hot Snack 62G

£ 1.40
£22.59/kg

Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Chicken & Mushroom 65G

£ 1.10
£0.17/10g

Offer

Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Pot Cheese & Broccoli 65G

£ 1.10
£0.17/10g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here