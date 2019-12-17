By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 4 Large Pain Au Chocolat 340G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco 4 Large Pain Au Chocolat 340G
£ 2.00
£0.59/100g

Offer

One pain au chocolat
  • Energy1312kJ 314kcal
    16%
  • Fat17.0g
    24%
  • Saturates10.2g
    51%
  • Sugars10.3g
    11%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1749kJ / 419kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen 4 all butter croissant pastries with chocolate filling ready to bake.
  • Our pain au chocolat have been frozen so you can enjoy them warm from the oven with gooey melted chocolate, and that freshly baked aroma in your home.
  • Made to an all butter recipe and rolled with a rich chocolate filling.
  • Cook from frozen 24 mins
  • Ready to bake
  • Made to an all butter recipe and rolled with a rich chocolate filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (19%), Water, Chocolate Filling (15%), Yeast, Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Chocolate Filling contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Our pain au chocolat have been frozen so you can enjoy them warm from the oven with gooey melted chocolate, and that freshly baked aroma in your home.
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 22-24 mins
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Allow to cool slightly before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pain au chocolat (75g**)
Energy1749kJ / 419kcal1312kJ / 314kcal
Fat22.7g17.0g
Saturates13.6g10.2g
Carbohydrate43.8g32.9g
Sugars13.7g10.3g
Fibre2.5g1.9g
Protein8.5g6.4g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Incorrect allergy information on website

1 stars

Bought these last week online but had to return them as the pack states they may contain nuts and peanuts which is not stated on the website - I have raised this with customers services so hoping the information will be updated.

Great for an occasional breakfast treat. Lovely pa

5 stars

Great for an occasional breakfast treat. Lovely pain Au Chocolat but be aware they are huge, you may want to share. They also re-heat well after a couple of days in a Tupperware in the fridge. Also Tesco please bring back the custard and sultana swirl version. Great value on the deal so I'm trying the maple and pecan this time instead.

The best Pain Au Chocolate

5 stars

The best frozen Pain Au Chocolate I have ever tried. buttery with nice lines of chocolate through the pastry!! I will be buying 2 next week :)

Fresh warm breakfast

5 stars

Easy to store and cook - delicious

Delicious!

5 stars

I would like to give these a bad rating so that people won't buy them and they won't sell out. However, that would just be mean! These are delicicious. As good as any I've had from a decent bakery

Usually bought next

Tesco 6 All Butter Croissants 270G

£ 2.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

Tesco 4 Cinnamon Swirls With 370G

£ 2.00
£0.54/100g

Offer

Tesco Almond Croissants 4 Pack 340G

£ 2.00
£0.59/100g

Offer

Tesco Portuguese Tarts 4 Pack 208G

£ 2.00
£0.96/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here