Tesco 4 Large Pain Au Chocolat 340G

Incorrect allergy information on website
Bought these last week online but had to return them as the pack states they may contain nuts and peanuts which is not stated on the website - I have raised this with customers services so hoping the information will be updated.
Great for an occasional breakfast treat. Lovely pain Au Chocolat but be aware they are huge, you may want to share. They also re-heat well after a couple of days in a Tupperware in the fridge. Also Tesco please bring back the custard and sultana swirl version. Great value on the deal so I'm trying the maple and pecan this time instead.
The best Pain Au Chocolate
The best frozen Pain Au Chocolate I have ever tried. buttery with nice lines of chocolate through the pastry!! I will be buying 2 next week :)
Fresh warm breakfast
Easy to store and cook - delicious
Delicious!
I would like to give these a bad rating so that people won't buy them and they won't sell out. However, that would just be mean! These are delicicious. As good as any I've had from a decent bakery