Pot Noodle Chicken Korma 90G

Pot Noodle Chicken Korma 90G
£ 1.00
£1.12/100g

Product Description

  • Noodles in a Chicken Korma flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of mango sauce.
  • Hungry, but have no time? Grab yourself a tasty Pot Noodle! Try the UK’s No.1 instant Noodles in a creamy Korma sauce with a little sachet of sweet mango sauce. It’s easy to make and only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren’t a master chef, you can make it. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy!
  • How is Pot Noodle made?
  • Although the cooking and eating is as easy as you want, the process of making our delicious Pot Noodle is complex and involves many different clever-expert-types doing lots of different things. But all of us have a shared goal – to deliver our tasty love buckets of joy every day so you can get a quick and easy snack when you want it. ’Cos we’re nice like that.
  • (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, 30/08/16)
  • Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta? We know the Pot is already perfect but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom
  • So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese
  • Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese
  • This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes
  • Pot Noodle BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Ramp up the taste in your BBQ Pulled Pork pot with some crunchy bacon bits
  • Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato
  • Having a Beef & Tomato flavour Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience
  • Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy
  • We know you're already bold if you've tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann's Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation
  • Pot Noodle Original Curry
  • Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit
  • Pot Pasta Cheesy Broccoli
  • Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta
  • UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
  • A quick, filling and tasty snack available in 10 more flavours
  • Just add boiling water, ready to eat in just 4 minutes
  • None of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Hungrier? Try a King Pot!
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Noodle mix (96%): Dried noodles (60%) [WHEAT flour, palm oil, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonate)], WHEAT flour, skimmed MILK powder (8%), maltodextrin, skimmed MILK yoghurt powder (2%), palm fat, sugar, yeast extract, potato starch, curry (1.3%) (turmeric, coriander, cumin, pepper, aniseed, cinnamon, fennel seed, ginger, lovage root, cayenne pepper, allspice), salt, flavour enhancers (monosodium glutamate, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate), flavourings, onion powder, potassium chloride, dried glucose syrup, MILK proteins. May contain egg, celery and mustard. Sauce sachet (4%): Mango puree (88%) [mango, sugar, salt, acid (acetic acid), spices], water, spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, cayenne pepper

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (hint: try the cupboard)

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. RIP OFF LID. Whip out the sachet. Add boiling water to fill level. Leave alone for 2 mins. 2. STIR. Leave for another 2 mins. 3. STIR AGAIN. Find sachet, add contents. 4. GRAB FORK and dig in.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)595 kJ1926 kJ1809 kJ22%
Energy (kcal)143 kcal463 kcal435 kcal22%
Fat (g)5.4 g17 g16 g23%
of which saturates (g)2.6 g8.6 g7.9 g40%
Carbohydrate (g)19 g62 g58 g22%
of which sugars (g)3.3 g11 g10 g11%
Fibre (g)1.1 g3.5 g3.3 g0%
Protein (g)4 g13 g12 g24%
Salt (g)0.59 g1.9 g1.8 g30%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 304 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )----

Too korma or not

1 stars

I put off trying this pot noodle. I haven't had one for ages and now I know why. Would I buy it again? No. It was very coconutty and just not to my liking. It was however quickly to make. It was very stodgy and other than gloopy noodles there wasn't any other flavour. If you need a quick snack it might be for you but honestly I didn't enjoy the flavour or texture at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New flavour snack :-D

3 stars

This is a new noodle flavour ! Very coconuty! The noodles are MASSIVE compared to other pot noodles, and to be honest a little clumpy! I enjoyed it, it was as good as any of the other pot noodles but not any better :-/ Disappointing , but hey it tasted good! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chicken Korma pot noodle

5 stars

The chicken korma pot noodle was much creamier and more like a Korma than I expected. The flavour was extremely close to a real korma yet merged well with the noodles to make a great combination. Excellent! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy but odd

4 stars

It was very odd to eat a chicken korma pot noddle. Very moreish but also odd. Very easy to make like a normal pot noddle. Would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot Noodle chicken korma

4 stars

I was really surprised to find this product was vegetarian, It was really nice and thick even without the source added. Only negative it really smelt so not great for eating at work. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chicken Korma Pot Noodle

4 stars

It was definitely a good decision for them to introduce this new flavour. It's now a firm favourite of mine. Very flavoursome and has a lovely curry taste and aroma so it was a bit like opening the bag to your Indian takeaway-bliss! Good portion size for an on the go snack, easy to make and quick which was perfect for me to due to often struggling with time for hot food with two young children. I put the recommended amount of water in (to the fill line) and it was a perfect consistency and texture. Not too watery or thin but juicy enough that they weren't stodgy noodles. Overall very happy with it and will definitely eat again in the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hmmm. It was yummy and easy to make

4 stars

Omg I had never tried pot noodles. Didn't realise what I was missing. It was an aromatic, sensational Korma. Pretty easy to make and definitely something I would buy again. Can't wait to try other flavours. I only didn't know what line to fill to so kept filling to the top line do it got a bit runny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not up to flavour standard

3 stars

If your looking for the flavour, texture and reputation of pot noodles, this ones for you, however if your attracted by the korma flavour think again. Upon smelling the opened pot I was a little put off as it didn't really smell like a chicken korma. After pouring the water in using very easy to read instructions the smell dramatically improved and the noodles began to look very apertising. The overall flavour of the chicken korma pot noodle was good however a little spicy for a traditional korma. The mango sauce added to the overall flavour well and after eating I felt full for a few hours. I feel some pot noodle lovers will absolutely love this new flavour however korma enthusiasts may be disappointed with the flavour. As a vegetarian I was also very impressed by the meat-free ingredients. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing! Like a korma curry with noodles

5 stars

This is a game changer! I'm a big fan of sticky rib pot noodles but this is bursting with flavours. The sauce is thick as you would expect a curry to be. In fact this is just like a chicken for a curry but with noodles. Absolutely lush quick fix after a long day at work [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty, different, recommended!

4 stars

First impressions of the packaging was great, the design and colours are very apt! The taste and texture were great, definitely tasted like an authentic korma. The aroma was that of a proper curry, so much so that my children thought they were getting curry for tea! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

