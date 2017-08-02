Pot Noodle Chicken Korma 90G

Too korma or not 1 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd August 2017 I put off trying this pot noodle. I haven't had one for ages and now I know why. Would I buy it again? No. It was very coconutty and just not to my liking. It was however quickly to make. It was very stodgy and other than gloopy noodles there wasn't any other flavour. If you need a quick snack it might be for you but honestly I didn't enjoy the flavour or texture at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New flavour snack :-D 3 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd July 2017 This is a new noodle flavour ! Very coconuty! The noodles are MASSIVE compared to other pot noodles, and to be honest a little clumpy! I enjoyed it, it was as good as any of the other pot noodles but not any better :-/ Disappointing , but hey it tasted good! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chicken Korma pot noodle 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th July 2017 The chicken korma pot noodle was much creamier and more like a Korma than I expected. The flavour was extremely close to a real korma yet merged well with the noodles to make a great combination. Excellent! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy but odd 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th July 2017 It was very odd to eat a chicken korma pot noddle. Very moreish but also odd. Very easy to make like a normal pot noddle. Would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot Noodle chicken korma 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th July 2017 I was really surprised to find this product was vegetarian, It was really nice and thick even without the source added. Only negative it really smelt so not great for eating at work. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chicken Korma Pot Noodle 4 stars Review from unilever.com 15th July 2017 It was definitely a good decision for them to introduce this new flavour. It's now a firm favourite of mine. Very flavoursome and has a lovely curry taste and aroma so it was a bit like opening the bag to your Indian takeaway-bliss! Good portion size for an on the go snack, easy to make and quick which was perfect for me to due to often struggling with time for hot food with two young children. I put the recommended amount of water in (to the fill line) and it was a perfect consistency and texture. Not too watery or thin but juicy enough that they weren't stodgy noodles. Overall very happy with it and will definitely eat again in the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hmmm. It was yummy and easy to make 4 stars Review from unilever.com 15th July 2017 Omg I had never tried pot noodles. Didn't realise what I was missing. It was an aromatic, sensational Korma. Pretty easy to make and definitely something I would buy again. Can't wait to try other flavours. I only didn't know what line to fill to so kept filling to the top line do it got a bit runny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not up to flavour standard 3 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2017 If your looking for the flavour, texture and reputation of pot noodles, this ones for you, however if your attracted by the korma flavour think again. Upon smelling the opened pot I was a little put off as it didn't really smell like a chicken korma. After pouring the water in using very easy to read instructions the smell dramatically improved and the noodles began to look very apertising. The overall flavour of the chicken korma pot noodle was good however a little spicy for a traditional korma. The mango sauce added to the overall flavour well and after eating I felt full for a few hours. I feel some pot noodle lovers will absolutely love this new flavour however korma enthusiasts may be disappointed with the flavour. As a vegetarian I was also very impressed by the meat-free ingredients. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing! Like a korma curry with noodles 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2017 This is a game changer! I'm a big fan of sticky rib pot noodles but this is bursting with flavours. The sauce is thick as you would expect a curry to be. In fact this is just like a chicken for a curry but with noodles. Absolutely lush quick fix after a long day at work [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]