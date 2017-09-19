By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pot Noodle Pulled Pork 90G

4(42)Write a review
Pot Noodle Pulled Pork 90G
£ 1.00
£0.11/10g

Product Description

  • Noodles in a Pulled Pork flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of BBQ sauce
  • Hungry, but have no time? Grab yourself a tasty Pot Noodle! Try the UK’s No.1 instant Noodles in a BBQ and Pulled Pork flavour sauce with a little sachet of BBQ sauce. It’s easy to make and only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren’t a master chef, you can make it. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy!
  • How is Pot Noodle made?
  • Although the cooking and eating is as easy as you want, the process of making our delicious Pot Noodle is complex and involves many different clever-expert-types doing lots of different things. But all of us have a shared goal – to deliver our tasty love buckets of joy every day so you can get a quick and easy snack when you want it. ’Cos we’re nice like that.
  • (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, 13/07/2017)
  • Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta?
  • We know the Pot is already perfect but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom
  • So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese
  • Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese
  • This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes
  • Pot Noodle BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Ramp up the taste in your BBQ Pulled Pork pot with some crunchy bacon bits
  • Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato
  • Having a Beef & Tomato flavour Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience
  • Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy
  • We know you're already bold if you've tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann's Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation
  • Pot Noodle Original Curry
  • Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit
  • Pot Pasta Cheesy Broccoli
  • Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta
  • UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
  • A quick, filling and tasty snack available in 10 more flavours
  • Just add boiling water, ready to eat in just 4 minutes
  • None of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Hungrier? Try a King Pot!
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Noodle mix (96%): Dried noodles (60%) [WHEAT flour, palm oil, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonate)], maltodextrin, potato starch, sugar, tomato puree powder (3%), red pepper, flavour enhancers (monosodium glutamate, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate), palm fat, yeast extract, salt, spices [garlic powder (0.5%), pepper, ginger, coriander, cumin], flavourings, onion powder (0.4%), potassium chloride, caramel syrup, onion juice concentrate, smoke flavouring, sunflower oil. May contain milk, egg, celery and mustard. Sauce sachet (4%): BBQ sauce [water, sugar, spirit vinegar, tomato paste (16%), molasses, modified corn starch, spices, smoke flavouring, salt]

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (hint: try the cupboard)

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. RIP OFF LID. Whip out the sachet. Add boiling water to fill level. Leave alone for 2 mins. 2. STIR. Leave for another 2 mins. 3. STIR AGAIN. Find sachet, add contents. 4. GRAB FORK and dig in.

Unilever UK,

  Pot Noodle,
  Freepost ADM3940,
  London,
  SW1A 1YR.
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)588 kJ1903 kJ1788 kJ21%
Energy (kcal)140 kcal454 kcal426 kcal21%
Fat (g)5.2 g17 g16 g23%
of which saturates (g)2.5 g8.2 g7.6 g38%
Carbohydrate (g)20 g65 g61 g23%
of which sugars (g)3 g9.7 g9.1 g10%
Fibre (g)1.2 g3.8 g3.6 g0%
Protein (g)2.8 g8.9 g8.5 g17%
Salt (g)0.53 g1.7 g1.6 g27%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 304 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

42 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Drinking pot noodle juice

5 stars

So, normally I'm not a huge pot noodle fan, they are a great snack, but not always the way my hand goes in the cupboard, I sneak in a few naughty biscuits. However this pulled pork pot noodle blew my mind! I started eating, rather hesitant as to what I was about to taste (using two forks, this is pulled pork after all). After pulling my first fork, how I was so wrong to hesitate, what followed could probably only be described as a whirlwind of gleaming forks, and splashing BBQ sauce. Once all the noodles were gone, so too did the remaining juice, drinking it from the pot like a man left in the desert for days. So with my pot noodle empty, what do I think? DROP THE BUISCUITS, GET A PULLED PORK POT NOODLE! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss E Berry

5 stars

When I first seen the packaging I was very pleased, the colour of it stood out and made it look like it was going to taste great! I took my first mouthful and the flavours started to burst, I was very happy with how the pulled pork came through, I would highly recommend this to any pulled pork lovers! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing flavours

5 stars

I really enjoyed this. I had it for lunch one day. Pulled pork is my favourite meat anyway so to have it as a pot noodle was even better. I can't wait to see this on the shelves and have it as my 'can't be bothered to prepare lunch meal'. It's quick and easy to make also very filling and full of flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New pulled pork pot noodle

5 stars

I think the new pulled pork pot noodle is Full of flavour and very tasty. Perfect quick snack, I would recommend this to anyone who needs a fast lunch or snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

BBQ Pulled Pork Pot Noodle

5 stars

I love this flavour of pot noodle, by far the best out of all the flavours available. Really deep and flavoursome, now a personal favourite of mine and also my partner. Love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick, easy and different

3 stars

Similar to other pot noodle products this is quick and easy to make and eat. It was tasty and different. Would probably be nice made up and served along side your main meal? Personally I'd still choose the chicken flavour as it's my favourite but it was still nice. 7/10 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not my flavour...

3 stars

Vermishels quite nice, but I didn't like the BBQ flavour, it was too strong for me. I wouldn't buy it by myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pulled Pork PN

2 stars

The flavour wasn't that great and it didn't really taste of anything much. The consistency was good that the same as a normal pot noodle but it just lacked anything wow! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy!!!!!!!!

5 stars

The perfect quick snack or lunch on the go. It's got to be my favourite flavour now, so tasty and filling. Will be recommending to friends and stocking up on my next food shop. Really enjoyed this one Thankyou [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasantly Surprised

4 stars

I am not really a huge pot noodle fan, however i was pleasantly surprised how tasty this bbq pulled pork pot noodle was. Really enjoyed it, only bad point is i think needs more sauce. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 42 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

