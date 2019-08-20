Simple Water Boost Face Hydrating Bster 25Ml

Very hydrating
This product does what it says, it gives an instant hydration boost to your skin. It leaves your skin with a fresh, dewy appearance. A little goes a long way. It leaves skin feeling silky smooth and I'm happy that it became a part of my skincare routine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh skin!
This little product... it does exactly what ut says on the packet! It hydrates your skin leaving you with a fresh look! Not dewy nor sticky! I absolutely love it! The tip is perfect for applying small amounts onto face and using my beauty tool to massage it in! I will be recommending this to all my girl friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Works wonders on my face.
Been using the hydro boost everyday now and its made my face so soft and smooth . its clearing up my face very well. It hasn't giving me any rashes or anything so i know it's a good product. Im gonna recommend this to my friends and family members [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great booster
My skin loved it! Easy to apply, absorbs quickly leaving skin hydrated and soft. Very convenient packaging great for holidays/travelling. Tried it on its own and mixing it with usual moisturiser, either way is grest! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
I've been using this for just over a week now and I'm so impressed! I wasn't sure how much difference it would make as I usually only use a moisturiser but I felt it made an immediate difference on first application. I've got really dry skin that is often flaky and just by applying this directly to the dry areas and mixing a little in with my moisturiser to top up it has made a huge improvement. My skin feels soft and no flakes! Although the tube is quite small, a little goes a long way so it will last ages. I'll definitely be buying more when it runs out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Moisture boosting
The hydrating facial booster is great. It's very watery so a little does go a long way. I have been using it on the dry areas of my face and it has made a difference. It's exactly what I need as it doesn't cause any reaction with my foundation or my primer. Lifesaver! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Such a lightweight formula that soaks in so quickly!
I loved this product. It was lovely and lightweight and soaked into my skin very quickly. It wasn't oily at all, but made my skin feel nice and dewy after use. I also use a little more under my eyes before I go to bed so when I wake up my under eyes feel nice and pump. Really happy with product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very moisturizing
Simple products are good for my skin I really like them, this serum really gives my skin a boost , I will be taking this on holiday to hydrate my skin, it leaves it feeling very soft I would recommend this to anyone who maybe has sensitive skin its light and not sticky very nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very good product
Its a very good product which helping with dehydrated skin.Reducing dryness ,tightness and dullness.Really good to use either during the day or before bed time. Good to go under foundation. Just a one minus, 25ml its not enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for hydration
I was skeptical about this at first but the more I used it the better my skin looked! It is very easy to apply and absorbs very quickly into the skin leaving no oily residue! A little goes a long way. Would be nicer with a slight fragrance to it. Hydrated my skin amazingly and I currently have no more dry patches on my face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]