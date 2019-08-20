Simple Water Boost Face Hydrating Bster 25Ml

Very hydrating 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th August 2019 This product does what it says, it gives an instant hydration boost to your skin. It leaves your skin with a fresh, dewy appearance. A little goes a long way. It leaves skin feeling silky smooth and I'm happy that it became a part of my skincare routine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh skin! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 This little product... it does exactly what ut says on the packet! It hydrates your skin leaving you with a fresh look! Not dewy nor sticky! I absolutely love it! The tip is perfect for applying small amounts onto face and using my beauty tool to massage it in! I will be recommending this to all my girl friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works wonders on my face. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th August 2019 Been using the hydro boost everyday now and its made my face so soft and smooth . its clearing up my face very well. It hasn't giving me any rashes or anything so i know it's a good product. Im gonna recommend this to my friends and family members [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great booster 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th August 2019 My skin loved it! Easy to apply, absorbs quickly leaving skin hydrated and soft. Very convenient packaging great for holidays/travelling. Tried it on its own and mixing it with usual moisturiser, either way is grest! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 I've been using this for just over a week now and I'm so impressed! I wasn't sure how much difference it would make as I usually only use a moisturiser but I felt it made an immediate difference on first application. I've got really dry skin that is often flaky and just by applying this directly to the dry areas and mixing a little in with my moisturiser to top up it has made a huge improvement. My skin feels soft and no flakes! Although the tube is quite small, a little goes a long way so it will last ages. I'll definitely be buying more when it runs out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moisture boosting 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 The hydrating facial booster is great. It's very watery so a little does go a long way. I have been using it on the dry areas of my face and it has made a difference. It's exactly what I need as it doesn't cause any reaction with my foundation or my primer. Lifesaver! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Such a lightweight formula that soaks in so quickly! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 I loved this product. It was lovely and lightweight and soaked into my skin very quickly. It wasn't oily at all, but made my skin feel nice and dewy after use. I also use a little more under my eyes before I go to bed so when I wake up my under eyes feel nice and pump. Really happy with product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very moisturizing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 Simple products are good for my skin I really like them, this serum really gives my skin a boost , I will be taking this on holiday to hydrate my skin, it leaves it feeling very soft I would recommend this to anyone who maybe has sensitive skin its light and not sticky very nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th August 2019 Its a very good product which helping with dehydrated skin.Reducing dryness ,tightness and dullness.Really good to use either during the day or before bed time. Good to go under foundation. Just a one minus, 25ml its not enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]