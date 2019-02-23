Tesco Rollitos Chorizo & Gouda 88G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1471kJ / 355kcal
Product Description
- Gouda cheese wrapped in dry cured Spanish sausage with smoked paprika and garlic.
- Lovingly made with Gouda cheese & Chorizo.
- Pack size: 88g
Information
Ingredients
Gouda Cheese (64%), Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.
Gouda Cheese contains: Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).
Prepared with 125g of Raw Pork per 100g of Chorizo.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Spain, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g as sold
|2 rollitos (22g)
|Energy
|1471kJ / 355kcal
|324kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|16.3g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|24.0g
|5.3g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
