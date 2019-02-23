By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rollitos Chorizo & Gouda 88G
£ 2.50
£28.41/kg

Offer

2 rollitos
  • Energy324kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1471kJ / 355kcal

Product Description

  • Gouda cheese wrapped in dry cured Spanish sausage with smoked paprika and garlic.
  • Lovingly made with Gouda cheese & Chorizo.
  • Pack size: 88g

Information

Ingredients

Gouda Cheese (64%), Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.

Gouda Cheese contains: Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Prepared with 125g of Raw Pork per 100g of Chorizo.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

88g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold2 rollitos (22g)
Energy1471kJ / 355kcal324kJ / 78kcal
Fat28.5g6.3g
Saturates16.3g3.6g
Carbohydrate0.4g<0.1g
Sugars0.4g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein24.0g5.3g
Salt2.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

