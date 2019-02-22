By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons Dark Continental Milk White Chocolates 284G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Thorntons Dark Continental Milk White Chocolates 284G
£ 10.00
£3.53/100g

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Milk, Dark and White Chocolates
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • Sicilian Mousse, Seville Caramel, Hazelnut Slice, Thorntons Signature, Chocolate Milano, Apricot Danish, Espresso, Salted Caramel, Vanille Truffle, Viennese Truffle, Alpini Praline
  • Our British Chocolate Makers crafted this much loved Continental range, inspired by travelling across Europe in search of rich and delicate taste experiences.
  • They combined these influences, their passion and years of expertise to create special recipes of beautifully crafted chocolates, using carefully selected ingredients.
  • At Thorntons we put a lot of love, passion and care into all we do, we would like to invite you to enjoy with us our journey through excellence.
  • The taste journey
  • Unique flavours, selected ingredients
  • Pass the love on
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 284g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Hazelnuts, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Double Cream (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Lactose (Milk), Dextrose, Dried Apricots (contain Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Whole Milk, Lemon Juice Powder (Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Almonds, Dried Instant Coffee, Salt, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Invertase), Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: other Nuts, Egg

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

Contains 25 chocolates

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Thorntons Limited,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ,

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates.
  • Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK) customercare@thorntons.co.uk
  • Thorntons Limited,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

284g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2202 kJ
-528 kcal
Fat 32 g
of which Saturates 20 g
Carbohydrate 54 g
of which Sugars 50 g
Protein 5.2 g
Salt 0.22 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

(Just the thing for a special night in.)

5 stars

1st class item and service.

