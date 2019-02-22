Thorntons Dark Continental Milk White Chocolates 284G

(Just the thing for a special night in.)
1st class item and service.
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Hazelnuts, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Double Cream (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Lactose (Milk), Dextrose, Dried Apricots (contain Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Whole Milk, Lemon Juice Powder (Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Almonds, Dried Instant Coffee, Salt, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Invertase), Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Made in the United Kingdom
Contains 25 chocolates
Packing. Recyclable
284g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2202 kJ
|-
|528 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|of which Saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|of which Sugars
|50 g
|Protein
|5.2 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
