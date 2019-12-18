Duck Deep Action Toilet Gel Citrus 750Ml

Didn't remove limescale, just stained it orange. A
Didn't remove limescale, just stained it orange. Also, the yellow bottle gives the impression that it will have a fresh lemon fragrance but it actually has a rather unpleasant sickly orange smell.
Looks pretty but....
.....I find that ordinary thick bleach at a third of the price cleans better.
Love the product, not the tango
Great product, it works but find the orange colour off putting. Prefer clear, yellow, blue, purple or green when cleaning the WC.