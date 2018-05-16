By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Swartz South American Bbq Pulled Chicken Mix 35G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Swartz South American Bbq Pulled Chicken Mix 35G
£ 0.85
£0.24/10g

Product Description

  • A rich and tasty recipe mix with sweet onion, smoky paprika and garlic for BBQ pulled chicken full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Authentic American flavour
  • Ready in 1 hour
  • No artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Golden Caster Sugar, Modified Starch, Salt, Onion Powder (6%), Smoked Paprika (5%), Molasses Powder, Garlic Powder (4%), Flavourings (contain Barley, Mustard), Malt Extract (contains Barley), Acid (Citric Acid), Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Smoke Flavouring, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1479kJ650kJ
-349kcal153kcal8%
Fat 1.3g1.4g2%
of which saturates 0.2g0.4g2%
Carbohydrate 80.3g7.8g3%
of which sugars 37.3g4.8g5%
Fibre 3.6g0.5g
Protein 2.2g27.2g54%
Salt 9.05g1.13g19%
*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

