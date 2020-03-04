Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Pouches 40X100g
Product Description
- Complete pet food for senior cats
- To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
- Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
- Felix® As Good as it Looks® Senior
- ...is a range of irresistible meals that look, smell and taste so delicious they're just like food you might have cooked yourself. Each recipe has tender pieces in succulent jelly for a tasty meal your senior cat will love!
- That's not all!
- They're also specially designed for cats aged 7+ with the right combination of proteins, balanced minerals and vitamins including antioxidants to help keep your cat full of vitality and young at heart!
- They're packed with healthy goodness and satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when served according to the feeding guidelines
- Once a Felix cat Always a Felix cat
- With Felix they are not called the golden years for nothing. Felix Senior looks after those going a bit grey around the whiskers with their very own specially formulated, super tasty recipes.
- Felix® As Good As It Looks® is available in a wide range of delicious recipes in savoury jelly to satisfy your cat's love of variety every day. They really do taste as good as they look!
- Felix has a wide range of irresistible meals...
- ...so you can give your cat his favourite every day.
- Clever cats get Purina® Felix®
- Irresistible meals for mischief makers
- 100% of your cat's daily needs antioxidants, balanced minerals and proteins
- No added artificial flavourings, preservatives and colourants
- Pack size: 4000G
Information
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guide for an average senior cat (4kg)
- 3 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
- Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
- The senior maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.
Recycling info
Packing. Not Recyclable
Purina PetCare Team,
PO Box 478,
Horley,
RH6 6DE.
- RH6 6DE.
- Nestlé Purina PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Distributor address
- Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
- 1 Gatwick Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
Return to
- Address all enquires to:
- Purina PetCare Team,
- PO Box 478,
- Horley,
- RH6 6DE.
UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
www.purina.co.uk
- Nestlé Purina PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
Net Contents
40 x 100g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Moisture: 80.0% Protein: 12% Fat content: 3% Crude ash: 2.5% Crude fibres: 0.7% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 1 045 Vit. D3: 145 Vit. E: 155 - mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 38.8 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.58 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 3.8 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.4 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 69 Technological additives: mg/kg Cassia gum: 2 800 Additives: -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Moisture: 80.0% Protein: 12% Fat content: 3% Crude ash: 2.5% Crude fibres: 0.7% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 1 045 Vit. D3: 145 Vit. E: 155 - mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 38.8 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.58 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 3.8 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.4 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 69 Technological additives: mg/kg Cassia gum: 2 800 Additives: -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Moisture: 80.0% Protein: 12% Fat content: 3% Crude ash: 2.5% Crude fibres: 0.7% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 1 045 Vit. D3: 145 Vit. E: 155 - mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 38.8 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.58 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 3.8 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.4 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 69 Technological additives: mg/kg Cassia gum: 2 800 Additives: -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Moisture: 80.0% Protein: 12% Fat content: 3% Crude ash: 2.5% Crude fibres: 0.7% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit. A: 1 045 Vit. D3: 145 Vit. E: 155 - mg/kg: Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 38.8 Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.58 Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 3.8 Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.4 Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 69 Technological additives: mg/kg Cassia gum: 2 800 Additives: -
