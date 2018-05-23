Carousel Rapid Rescue Helicopter

Great toy
My son loves this!! Plays with its for hours. Great toy!!
My 3yr old loves it
My son got bought this as a gift for his 3rd birthday he’s not stopped playing with it ! It’s a hit !!
Excellent value, very sturdy and attractive to loo
Bought for grandson who loves helicopters, absolute hit !!!
Disappointing
Bought this yesterday for my son and by the time i got time i arrived home the winch had stopped working. The hook eventually fell off within the next 3 hours. My son looks after his toys so i know it wasn't due to rough play. Anyway it was working fine otherwise come today he went to play with it and the propellers wasn't working anymore. I was disappointed because it looked so realistic and pretty and he loved it. He tried changing batteries himself because he thought thats why it wasn't working but he was left disappointed.
rescue helicopter
I bought this toy a week ago and so happy that I did. My two and half year old loves this helicopter and hasn't stopped playing with it. The realistic sounds and moving propellers are brilliant. I liked this toy so much I have purchased another for my friends son's birthday present
Very realistic great effects
Bought this for my 5 year old grandson who loves planes The sounds are realistic he loves it.
Great
I bought this a month ago for my 4 year old son and he loves it. It makes a police siren noise and has other features. Will recommend this.
Brilliant toy
Bought for my son's 4th birthday it's brilliant the rotors and the winch work and the side door slides open
Great product
Great value for money , the little boy I bought it for loved it . the only issue I had was the batteries were not working ... should have checked
Fantastic
Bought this for my 3 year old it’s fantastic my son loves it very sturdy a lot abetter than expected with the low price