Carousel Rapid Rescue Helicopter

4.5(26)Write a review
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Working winch and spinning propellers
  • Flashing lights and realistic sounds
  • Comes with a miniature helicopter for even more fun
  • This Light & Sound Carousel Rapid Rescue Helicopter encourages learning through play. It features emergency blue flashing lights and siren, moving blades and chopper sounds and a miniature version for more fun. Role-play responding to an emergency call, as the chopper takes flight. Rescue civilians in danger with the winch and stretcher at the press of a button, and fly them to safety just like a real-life rescue helicopter. Requires 3 x AAA batteries (included). Suitable for 3 years +
  • Headlight, spotlight, siren and chopper noises
  • 4 Rotating blades
  • Slide opening side door and rear ramp opening door
  • Stretcher and electrical winch
  • Miniature version included for more fun
  • Inspires imagination

Information

Warnings

  • Suitable for children from 3 years

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

26 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great toy

5 stars

My son loves this!! Plays with its for hours. Great toy!!

My 3yr old loves it

5 stars

My son got bought this as a gift for his 3rd birthday he’s not stopped playing with it ! It’s a hit !!

Excellent value, very sturdy and attractive to loo

5 stars

Bought for grandson who loves helicopters, absolute hit !!!

Disappointing

1 stars

Bought this yesterday for my son and by the time i got time i arrived home the winch had stopped working. The hook eventually fell off within the next 3 hours. My son looks after his toys so i know it wasn't due to rough play. Anyway it was working fine otherwise come today he went to play with it and the propellers wasn't working anymore. I was disappointed because it looked so realistic and pretty and he loved it. He tried changing batteries himself because he thought thats why it wasn't working but he was left disappointed.

rescue helicopter

5 stars

I bought this toy a week ago and so happy that I did. My two and half year old loves this helicopter and hasn't stopped playing with it. The realistic sounds and moving propellers are brilliant. I liked this toy so much I have purchased another for my friends son's birthday present

Very realistic great effects

5 stars

Bought this for my 5 year old grandson who loves planes The sounds are realistic he loves it.

Great

5 stars

I bought this a month ago for my 4 year old son and he loves it. It makes a police siren noise and has other features. Will recommend this.

Brilliant toy

5 stars

Bought for my son's 4th birthday it's brilliant the rotors and the winch work and the side door slides open

Great product

4 stars

Great value for money , the little boy I bought it for loved it . the only issue I had was the batteries were not working ... should have checked

Fantastic

5 stars

Bought this for my 3 year old it’s fantastic my son loves it very sturdy a lot abetter than expected with the low price

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

