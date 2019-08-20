Babyliss Velvet Orchid Straightener

Great straighteners! 5 stars Review from babyliss.co.uk 20th August 2019 I bought theses straighteners as I had read the reviews and was impressed with what everyone had to say. The straighteners heat up fast and straighten and curl easily, the only down side is the buttons to increase / decrease the temperature are right where you want to hold them, so sometimes you end up changing the setting when you really didn't want to. I've adapted to holding them higher, but it does get a bit warm on your hand after a while... Other than that - no other negatives.

As good as expected 4 stars Review from babyliss.co.uk 6th July 2019 Does what is says on the tin, heats up quickly, easy to set to desired temperature and nice glossy final look of my hair. I have struggled a bit to not press on the temperature controls while doing my hair.

Great features 5 stars Review from babyliss.co.uk 9th May 2019 So I had to buy some more straighteners because mine had worn away after having them for 6 years, so I bought some new ones and the ones I purchased are brilliant can’t fault them at all they are better than the ones I previously had and they weren’t too expensive! I would really recommend babyliss products and they came within 3 days:)

Better than my old GHD’s 5 stars Review from babyliss.co.uk 19th April 2019 I have bout GHD’s for years at well over £100 these straighteners are much better & make s difference to my hair highly recommend great price.

Just what I was looking for 5 stars Review from babyliss.co.uk 11th March 2019 I have used them 3 times. I love them. They have varied heat settings to cater for all hair types. The buttons are accidentally pressed due to the location of them but they lock so you don't accidentally change the heat setting or turn them off. It's a great feature. The reusable cable tie is also a great feature. No winding cable around them or trailing on the floor or shoved in a box. You can store them neatly. I've always used Babyliss products and this item is perfect.

Good for quickness when need quick curls or straightning! 3 stars Review from babyliss.co.uk 19th February 2018 I brought these straighteners as a replacement for a pair of cloud nine straighners.. i need some desperately and they were on offer in boots.They are great for quickness, get upto high temepetrature which is good on my hair as thick. I went for a babyliss pair as my hairdresser uses that make on mine and i have a hairdryer already in the same range which i like very much and has lasted me years!! The only snag I have with this pair is the temperature controller, because it is on the top I tend to knock it very easy when styling hair and it changes temperature .. a heat protection case might be good to come with the product as well?... but otherwise a good all-rounder!

Good straightner 4 stars Review from tesco.com 14th January 2018 Does a decent job of straightening my hair. Not sure it stays as hot as other more expensive brands. Comes with a heat mat I’ve never received with straighteners before so I am pleased with this for use at home and to wrap in for travel straight after use. Lovely purple colour. Does take a bit longer to heat up to the top heat then I’ve been used to but this isn’t really a problem as long as you know to put it on whilst you are getting ready.

Not happy with the product 3 stars Review from tesco.com 10th January 2018 I bought this product for my partner at Christmas time. She wasn't happy because she wasn't getting a grip and the off button is were you hold it so a she was switching it off by accident all the time because of were you hold it

Very good straighteners 5 stars Review from tesco.com 5th January 2018 Brought them for my daughter and she loves them. Easy to use and comes with heat mat.