By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carousel Super Car

No ratings yetWrite a review
Carousel Super Car

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

£ 6.25
£6.25/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

Offer

  • - 1:24 scale
  • - Doors open and close
  • What would you drive? Our Super Car has doors that open and close. Race it along for a thrilling high speed ride.

Information

Warnings

  • Age Grade - 3 years and up
  • Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts. Choking hazard.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

View more safety information

Age Grade - 3 years and up Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts. Choking hazard.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Carousel Train Set 60 Piece

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

Hot Wheels Die Cast 5 Pack Asst.

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Offer

Hot Wheels Blastin Rig

£ 12.50
£12.50/each

Offer

Barbie Convertible Car & Doll

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here