Heinz No Added Sugar Hoops 3Pack 205G

£ 1.70
£8.30/kg
Per can
  • Energy346kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 169kJ

Product Description

  • No added sugar spaghetti hoops in tomato sauce with vitamin D and iron with sweetener.
  • Vitamin D supports normal bone development.
  • Iron supports normal cognitive development.
  • Eat as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Yummy Pasta with a Juicy Tomato Sauce
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • 1 of your 5 a day.
  • No artificial sweeteners, colours or flavours.
  • Taste tested by kids.
  • A whole tomato squeezed into every portion.
  • Sweetener from a natural source.
  • Absolutely no preservatives.
  • Vegetarian friendly.
  • Pack size: 205g
Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (44%), Spaghetti Hoops (40%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Water, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Spice, Acid - Citric Acid, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Iron Sulphate, Spice Extract, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener - Steviol Glycosides, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg

Storage

Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container.Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in pan.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
Net Contents

205g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can%RI*
Energy 169kJ346kJ
-40kcal82kcal4%
Fat 0.2g0.4g1%
- of which saturates Trace0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 7.5g15.4g6%
- of which sugars 1.3g2.7g3%
Fibre 0.5g1.0g
Protein 1.7g3.4g7%
Salt 0.4g0.9g15%
Vitamin D 0.37µg0.75µg15%
Iron 1.0mg2.1mg15%
*RI per serving. *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) ---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

