Cars 3 Character Car Diecast Singles

Durable toy
Nice durable car, my son liked it, played with it.
Great toy
This is a really good quality toy. Lots of detail and very robust.
Great quality toy car
Great quality, sturdy, small car. My 3 year old has hours of fun with this car doing pretend play. My 18 month old loves pushing it around too.
Well made and great to play with
It is really well packaged and you know straight away who it is, it was easy to open and get the car out. The car is really well made, it feels heavy and well made but not to heavy for my son to play with. It’s a great size for taking out and about as it doesn’t take up much room in a bag.
Great car
The car it's self is a great little car and very accurate to the film character, very solidly made nice and bright and colourful, great for little fingers to play with the only thing I wasn't impressed with was the packaging as it was all crushed and battered
Great sturdy toy
My 5 yo loves Disney Cars and he loves collecting all the characters from all three parts of the film. They are very nice, look exactly like in the film and are sturdy which means there’s no wheels or other parts coming off during play.
Perfectly made
My little boy loves his new toy car. It's brightly coloured and manages to keep his attention longer than most if his other die-cast cars. Most of the edges are smooth so I can leave him and his little brother playing with it knowing they're not going to somehow manage to have an accident with it.
He's well detailed
Wow I bought 3 of this car I just can't get enough I've been a cars fan since I was a 9 years old [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
different color
I bought 3 cal weathers cars one was in a darker color I don't know why?