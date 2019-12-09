By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cars 3 Character Car Diecast Singles

5(9)Write a review
£ 5.00
  • - True to movie decos and details highlight each personality
  • - New 1:55 scale die-cast character vehicles from Disney Pixar Cars 3!
  • - Each vehicle sold separately, subject to availability
  • Disney Pixar Cars 3 vehicles are racing in! Each exciting 1:55 scale die-cast vehicle features true to movie details, rolling wheels and, in our new season, some include a double-sided plastic collector's card and a booklet of our full die-cast line! Start or expand your Cars collection with big personality wheels like Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez, Jackson Storm, Miss Fritter, Smokey, cool "Next-Gen" racers and classic favorites like Mater, Sarge, Sally and Doc. We are always adding new Cars vehicles, too, so you can enjoy action and laughs with die-casts from all three movies and ​have the best character collection on wheels! Each vehicle sold separately, one supplied, styles may vary.

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years.

Not suitable for children under 3 years.

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Durable toy

5 stars

Nice durable car, my son liked it, played with it.

Great toy

5 stars

This is a really good quality toy. Lots of detail and very robust.

Great quality toy car

5 stars

Great quality, sturdy, small car. My 3 year old has hours of fun with this car doing pretend play. My 18 month old loves pushing it around too.

Well made and great to play with

5 stars

It is really well packaged and you know straight away who it is, it was easy to open and get the car out. The car is really well made, it feels heavy and well made but not to heavy for my son to play with. It’s a great size for taking out and about as it doesn’t take up much room in a bag.

Great car

4 stars

The car it's self is a great little car and very accurate to the film character, very solidly made nice and bright and colourful, great for little fingers to play with the only thing I wasn't impressed with was the packaging as it was all crushed and battered

Great sturdy toy

5 stars

My 5 yo loves Disney Cars and he loves collecting all the characters from all three parts of the film. They are very nice, look exactly like in the film and are sturdy which means there’s no wheels or other parts coming off during play.

Perfectly made

5 stars

My little boy loves his new toy car. It's brightly coloured and manages to keep his attention longer than most if his other die-cast cars. Most of the edges are smooth so I can leave him and his little brother playing with it knowing they're not going to somehow manage to have an accident with it.

He's well detailed

5 stars

Wow I bought 3 of this car I just can't get enough I've been a cars fan since I was a 9 years old [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

different color

5 stars

I bought 3 cal weathers cars one was in a darker color I don't know why?

