Slimfast Vitality Vegan Mint Chocolate Powder 486G

Try it if you love mint 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 8th March 2020 If you love mint, then you will love this. It tastes like mint chocolate chip icecream milkshake. I made mine with ice and it was super filling aswell. This has become a staple in my cupboard. Vegans and non vegans would love this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasted really nice! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 20th December 2019 I have tried a lot of these products because I often skip lunch and have a shake. More to maintain previous weight loss than to loose lots more. The mint chocolate tastes really nice, not too minty and very chocolatey! It was really filling and I didn't snack in the afternoon after having one! Would taste great with lots of crushed ice. Would recommended based on flavour and no horrible aftertaste you get with some meal replacement shakes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 12th December 2019 I used this product as a meal replacement and not was i in for a shock. It not only tasted amazing but also charged me up for the day with lots of energy. Definitely recommend to others who are trying a healthier lifestyle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feeling great 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 12th December 2019 I have used slim fast original before, but never the vitality. As I love mint flavour I had to give it a go. I was surprised that this product is mixed with water, but impressed as I can save a lot of money on milk. The shake is easy to make and blends very well in a shaker flask. The taste is lovely, the mint really comes through, I love it. I find the diet difficult, but it really is mind over matter. 2lb lost in a week, I cant wait to see where this leads [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste and really filling 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 11th December 2019 I've used the vegan version of another meal replacement company and it was very expensive, so I was so happy to finally find something that was vegan and reasonably priced. I loved the taste and it filled me up for hours. So happy with this. Thank you Slim Fast [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely flavour and texture 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 9th December 2019 Love the minty flavour of this. It's really thick and tastes so good. It's best to blend or put it in a smoothie bottle and shaken up other wise it's really lumpy. The packaging is great and keeps it fresh and sealed and the measuring spoon is a great size for getting the powder out. I love the fact that it is vegan which doesn't compromise the flavour at all. I have one in the morning and it keeps me satisfied till my morning snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great breakfast meal replacement 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 9th December 2019 I was looking to loose some weight and faced that is not easy to get balanced, full of nutriens diet. When I found SlimFast breakfast meal replacement shake, was been very impresed with shake consist : minerals, vitamins, fibbre - and also it made up from plant proteins, thats very important for vegans. Very easy to prepare - just add water and will have creamy texture, minty chocolate shake for breakfast. I'm drinking instead breakfast meal this shake for one week and get manage to loose some weight allready.

Not bad! 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 8th December 2019 I was sent this product to review and I have tried a lot of the slim fast shakes previously. It has a bit of a powdery aftertaste and the mint flavour is a little synthetic however it’s great that as a brand they’re expanding out and trying these new flavours and even better that they’re vegan too! My personal favourite is though is still the salted caramel, that’s feels like a real treat! This flavour will good for anyone whose a big fan mint chocolate fan! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Slimfast 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 7th December 2019 I was a little skeptic about using this product after hearing other people’s opinions.However I really am a big fan!,the taste is really tasty and Moreish.Its not horrible to swallow like other shakes I’ve had in the past.I stuck to the two shake replacement as suggested,struggled on day one but found it easier as time went on.I have lost some weight following the instructions,it does take willpower but it’s so worth it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]