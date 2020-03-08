By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Slimfast Vitality Vegan Mint Chocolate Powder 486G

£ 15.00
£3.09/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate and Mint flavours shake powder with sweeteners, meal replacement for weight control.
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • Registered by the Vegan Society
  • Green Dot
  • Just add water
  • 23 vitamins + minerals
  • Contains green tea extract
  • Add 250ml of water per serve
  • Works for me
  • High in fibre
  • No added sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 486G
  • Biotin contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Chromium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels
  • Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Soya Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Polydextrose (Dietary Fibre), Soya Bean Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (8%) (contains Soya Lecithin), Vitamins and Minerals1, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Powdered Cellulose, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings (contains Yeast Extract), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Green Tea Extract (0.2%), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Potassium Chloride, Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Iron Pyrophosphate, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin A, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Chromium Chloride, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Thiamine, Vitamin K1

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare your shake:
  • A: Take 250ml of cold water
  • B: Add 4 level scoops of powder to the water (scoop in bag)
  • C: Cover and shake well for approximately 20 seconds
  • For best results use a blender and ice

Number of uses

Pack contains 9 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE

Return to

  • Why not get in touch?
  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR

Net Contents

486g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Prepared) Per 100ml%NRV per 100ml†(As Prepared) ↕Per serving%NRV per serving†
Energy (kJ/kcal)305/73928/220
Fat 2.37.0
of which saturates 0.41.1
Carbohydrate 5.015.3
of which sugars 0.20.7
Fibre 2.26.6
Protein 7.021.2
Salt 0.170.51
Vitamin A (µg)851125932
Vitamin D (µg)0.57111.735
Vitamin E (mg)1.3113.933
Vitamin K (µg)81124.232
Vitamin C (mg)8.61126.133
Thiamin (mg)0.13110.3835
Riboflavin (mg)0.18130.5640
Niacin (mg)1.8115.534
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.17120.5237
Folic Acid (µg)22.91169.635
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.27110.8233
Biotin (µg)5.51116.633
Pantothenic Acid (mg)0.6711234
Calcium (mg)91.81127935
Phosphorus (mg)69.410211.130
Iron (mg)1.7125.137
Magnesium (mg)42.811130.235
Zinc (mg)1.2123.738
Iodine (µg)15.81048.232
Potassium (mg)2071263138
Copper (mg)0.12120.3737
Selenium (µg)6.31119.135
Manganese (mg)0.2110.632
Chromium (µg)38923
Sodium (g)0.07n/a0.21n/a
Contains naturally occurring sugars----
Pack contains 9 servings----
↕1 serving=304ml (54g powder + 250ml of water)----
Vitamins----
†NRV=Nutrient Reference Value----
Minerals----
This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan----

Safety information

View more safety information

Try it if you love mint

5 stars

If you love mint, then you will love this. It tastes like mint chocolate chip icecream milkshake. I made mine with ice and it was super filling aswell. This has become a staple in my cupboard. Vegans and non vegans would love this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasted really nice!

5 stars

I have tried a lot of these products because I often skip lunch and have a shake. More to maintain previous weight loss than to loose lots more. The mint chocolate tastes really nice, not too minty and very chocolatey! It was really filling and I didn't snack in the afternoon after having one! Would taste great with lots of crushed ice. Would recommended based on flavour and no horrible aftertaste you get with some meal replacement shakes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste

5 stars

I used this product as a meal replacement and not was i in for a shock. It not only tasted amazing but also charged me up for the day with lots of energy. Definitely recommend to others who are trying a healthier lifestyle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feeling great

5 stars

I have used slim fast original before, but never the vitality. As I love mint flavour I had to give it a go. I was surprised that this product is mixed with water, but impressed as I can save a lot of money on milk. The shake is easy to make and blends very well in a shaker flask. The taste is lovely, the mint really comes through, I love it. I find the diet difficult, but it really is mind over matter. 2lb lost in a week, I cant wait to see where this leads [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste and really filling

5 stars

I've used the vegan version of another meal replacement company and it was very expensive, so I was so happy to finally find something that was vegan and reasonably priced. I loved the taste and it filled me up for hours. So happy with this. Thank you Slim Fast [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely flavour and texture

5 stars

Love the minty flavour of this. It's really thick and tastes so good. It's best to blend or put it in a smoothie bottle and shaken up other wise it's really lumpy. The packaging is great and keeps it fresh and sealed and the measuring spoon is a great size for getting the powder out. I love the fact that it is vegan which doesn't compromise the flavour at all. I have one in the morning and it keeps me satisfied till my morning snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great breakfast meal replacement

5 stars

I was looking to loose some weight and faced that is not easy to get balanced, full of nutriens diet. When I found SlimFast breakfast meal replacement shake, was been very impresed with shake consist : minerals, vitamins, fibbre - and also it made up from plant proteins, thats very important for vegans. Very easy to prepare - just add water and will have creamy texture, minty chocolate shake for breakfast. I'm drinking instead breakfast meal this shake for one week and get manage to loose some weight allready.

Not bad!

3 stars

I was sent this product to review and I have tried a lot of the slim fast shakes previously. It has a bit of a powdery aftertaste and the mint flavour is a little synthetic however it’s great that as a brand they’re expanding out and trying these new flavours and even better that they’re vegan too! My personal favourite is though is still the salted caramel, that’s feels like a real treat! This flavour will good for anyone whose a big fan mint chocolate fan! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Slimfast

5 stars

I was a little skeptic about using this product after hearing other people’s opinions.However I really am a big fan!,the taste is really tasty and Moreish.Its not horrible to swallow like other shakes I’ve had in the past.I stuck to the two shake replacement as suggested,struggled on day one but found it easier as time went on.I have lost some weight following the instructions,it does take willpower but it’s so worth it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

5 stars

I have used many varieties of slimming shakes as I am a chocolate fiend and finds it difficult to go without. This product is brilliant as it is very chocolatey with the added flavour of the mint so I dont feel as if I am on a diet at all. I would definitely recommend this product to all who are thinking of losing weight. I am now a big of this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

