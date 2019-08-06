Slimfast Powder Strawberry Blueberry 450G

Great taste
Considering this is a weight loss shake I really liked the taste - strawberry and blueberry burst, but not unlike a blueberry muffin. Having added water it is still thick enough to enjoy as a shake. Having had it for breakfast I did struggle to last through to lunch and this took me a few days to master [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This flavour is not really my cup of tea, would probably be better as a single flavour. The product was easy to mix, a great texture and no powder residue. I would buy again but in a different flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Slim fast advanced vitality strawberry and blueberry burst meal replacement drink taste lovely. Yummy and smooth, and suitable for vegans. Easy to make and easy to drink, powder mixed up well and dissolves easily in water. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The taste is good, feeling the balance of my diet even I skip one meal. Easy enough to prepare it, only need to add cold water, so which is prefect for the busy life. Somehow this drink can fill my stomach, so I don't feel hungry after drinking it, but I can only replace one meal a day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have never tried a Slimfast product before but found this a really tasty drink and it did stop my craving for nibbling biscuits etc., between meals and even though I have only used it for a few days I have actually lost a few pounds so would recommend it to help stop cravings between meals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I wouldn't normally do a meal replacement diet, however tried this as a breakfast replacement and have to admit it is delicious and makes me not snack until lunch time! ( Normally I'm a crisp eater around 11am ). I like the fact that it mixes just with water as easier to use and better for you! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
As I don't get time to excercise that much this is a great help to kick start my loosing weight, a great taste very flavoursome and doesn't leave an after taste or chalky taste afterwards. I'm hoping I will be able to lose some weight. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The SlimFast Advanced Vitality Strawberry & Blueberry Burst is very tasty and I would definitely buy it and recommend it’s easy to make and you also get a spoon with it so that’s great will be buying more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This was just the most tasty drink I have had and stopped the hunger pangs mixed with ice and water it’s also a very nice cooling summer drink all in all enjoyed this and will be purchasing it along side my other dietary needs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
As a regular user of weight loss shakes I was really excited to try this product. The use of water instead of milk was very attractive and it tasted just as good as the shakes made with water. It was easy to make and tasted good however, the packaging let this item down a bit. The use of a bag instead of a tin was a bit disappointing and having to root around inside the bag to find the scoop wasn’t much fun. Overall, I would use this again but I would probably buy a pot or tin to transfer it into. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]