Slimfast Powder Strawberry Blueberry 450G

£ 15.00
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry and Blueberry flavour shake powder with sweeteners, meal replacement for weight control.
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • Registered by the Vegan Society
  • Green Dot
  • Just add water
  • With real fruit
  • 23 vitamins +minerals
  • Contains green tea extract
  • Add 250ml of water per serve
  • Works for me
  • High in fibre
  • No added sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 450G
  • Biotin contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Chromium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels
  • Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information

Ingredients

Soya Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Polydextrose (Dietary Fibre), Soya Bean Oil, Vitamins and Minerals1, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Powdered Cellulose, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Sunflower Lecithin), Freeze Dried Fruits (1%) (Strawberry, Blueberry), Colour (Beetroot Red), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Green Tea Extract (0.2%), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Potassium Chloride, Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Iron Pyrophosphate, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin A, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Chromium Chloride, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Thiamine, Vitamin K1

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare your shake:
  • A: Take 250ml of cold water
  • B: Add 4 level scoops of powder to the water (scoop in bag)
  • C: Cover and shake well for approximately 20 seconds
  • For best results use a blender and ice

Number of uses

Pack contains 9 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE

Return to

  • Why not get in touch?
  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Prepared) Per 100ml%NRV per 100ml†(As Prepared) ↕Per serving%NRV per serving†
Energy (kJ/kcal)305/73928/220
Fat 2.37.0
of which saturates 0.41.1
Carbohydrate 5.015.3
of which sugars 0.20.7
Fibre 2.26.6
Protein 7.021.2
Salt 0.170.51
Vitamin A (µg)831024931
Vitamin D (µg)0.55111.633
Vitamin E (mg)1.3103.832
Vitamin K (µg)7.81023.331
Vitamin C (mg)8.41025.231
Thiamin (mg) 0.12110.3733
Riboflavin (mg)0.18130.5438
Niacin (mg)1.7115.233
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.17120.536
Folic Acid (µg)22.3116733
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.26100.832
Biotin (µg)5.3111632
Pantothenic Acid (mg)0.6511233
Calcium (mg)861126032
Phosphorus (mg)701021130
Iron (mg)1.65124.935
Magnesium (mg)40.31112132
Zinc (mg)1.2123.535
Iodine (µg)15.4104631
Potassium (mg)2021260736
Copper (mg)0.12120.3737
Selenium (µg)6111833
Manganese (mg)0.2100.631
Chromium (µg)38923
Sodium (g)0.07n/a0.21n/a
Contains naturally occurring sugars----
Pack contains 9 servings----
↕1 serving=300ml (50g powder + 250ml of water)----
Vitamins----
†NRV=Nutrient Reference Value----
Minerals----
This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan----

Safety information

View more safety information

Great taste

3 stars

Considering this is a weight loss shake I really liked the taste - strawberry and blueberry burst, but not unlike a blueberry muffin. Having added water it is still thick enough to enjoy as a shake. Having had it for breakfast I did struggle to last through to lunch and this took me a few days to master [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Different

3 stars

This flavour is not really my cup of tea, would probably be better as a single flavour. The product was easy to mix, a great texture and no powder residue. I would buy again but in a different flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strawberry and blueberry burst.

5 stars

Slim fast advanced vitality strawberry and blueberry burst meal replacement drink taste lovely. Yummy and smooth, and suitable for vegans. Easy to make and easy to drink, powder mixed up well and dissolves easily in water. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the taste

5 stars

The taste is good, feeling the balance of my diet even I skip one meal. Easy enough to prepare it, only need to add cold water, so which is prefect for the busy life. Somehow this drink can fill my stomach, so I don't feel hungry after drinking it, but I can only replace one meal a day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I have never tried a Slimfast product before but found this a really tasty drink and it did stop my craving for nibbling biscuits etc., between meals and even though I have only used it for a few days I have actually lost a few pounds so would recommend it to help stop cravings between meals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Taste!

4 stars

I wouldn't normally do a meal replacement diet, however tried this as a breakfast replacement and have to admit it is delicious and makes me not snack until lunch time! ( Normally I'm a crisp eater around 11am ). I like the fact that it mixes just with water as easier to use and better for you! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My favourite flavours

5 stars

As I don't get time to excercise that much this is a great help to kick start my loosing weight, a great taste very flavoursome and doesn't leave an after taste or chalky taste afterwards. I'm hoping I will be able to lose some weight. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

The SlimFast Advanced Vitality Strawberry & Blueberry Burst is very tasty and I would definitely buy it and recommend it’s easy to make and you also get a spoon with it so that’s great will be buying more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Slim fast

3 stars

This was just the most tasty drink I have had and stopped the hunger pangs mixed with ice and water it’s also a very nice cooling summer drink all in all enjoyed this and will be purchasing it along side my other dietary needs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great alternative to Milk shakes

4 stars

As a regular user of weight loss shakes I was really excited to try this product. The use of water instead of milk was very attractive and it tasted just as good as the shakes made with water. It was easy to make and tasted good however, the packaging let this item down a bit. The use of a bag instead of a tin was a bit disappointing and having to root around inside the bag to find the scoop wasn’t much fun. Overall, I would use this again but I would probably buy a pot or tin to transfer it into. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 57 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

