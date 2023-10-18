Jelly Belly Jewel Collection Island Punch

Jelly Belly Island Punch Scented Hanging Gel Air Freshener is bursting with fragrance and conveniently hangs anywhere in your car, home or office. Pineapple gives a tropical feel to this fruity cocktail of cherry, Mandarin, and ripe raspberry. Iconic bean shape is made from EVA Polymer and releases a fresh fragrance for up to 30 days. The fantastic scent and colour combination has now been captured in a fun innovative range of 100% authentic Jelly Belly scented air fresheners. Check local state laws before hanging anything from your rearview mirror.