Carousel Emmi Cute Cuddle Twins

Lovely toy
Bought for small granddaughter and she is absolutely delighted with them,Loves the bottles and spends time talking to and feeding her twins.
Lovely little dolls
Bought these for my daughters 1st birthday.. perfect size for her!
Adorable set
I bought this item for my own twins (boy and girl aged 3), they both love them dearly and there's no bickering of which one is who's! So worth the price, thank you Tesco!
Cute dolls
Very cute and sweet, little girls will love them. Good value for money.
Cute twins
Bought for my granddaughter, who loves them. Very cute faces and she loves wrapping them up and putting them to bed.
Twin babies for my little girl
It all started just over a month ago when my daughter recieved a Baby Born doll, she wasnt impressed and insisted on having the Tesco Twins...we said no, she said yes, we said no...on and on it went, until one morning, when we surfaced from our slumber to find that she conveniently and 'accidently' decided to hide the doll in the dog basket...the dog decided it was hers and proceeded to bite of 3 fingers on one hand and her left foot! Neededlessly to say and to cut a long story short, we ended up buying the twins, and I'm happy to say that she hasnt stopped playing with them since. Great quality, great price, very playable! NB: Baby Born doll was rescued and has now become part of the 'doctors and nurses' make believe play team...sadly we couldnt retrieve the missing limbs
Lovely dolls
We bought these for our 18 month old Granddaughter and she loved them. They are her favourite babies at the moment.
Great item
My child absolutely loved this item well with the money
Great wee toys
Bought for my daughter and she loves it would definitely recommend
Nice and soft
Nice soft dolls that are a good size for little ones to hold and cuddle.