Carousel Emmi Cute Cuddle Twins

5(115)Write a review
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Go on adventures with Emmi and Eddie \n
  • Each twin has their own bottle
  • They are so soft and love cuddles! \n
  • - Emmi and Eddie are bother and sister and they love each other lots; They're 30cm tall. Cuddles are their favourite. They each have their own bottle; Twice the cuddles! Emmi and Eddie are so soft and cuddly, you'll love being their friend. They have a bottle each, so you can feed them.
  • - Contents: 2 x Emmi soft body doll, 1 x one-piece dress, 1 x babygrow, 1 x pants, 1 x headband, 1 x hat, 2 x milk bottle.
  • - Age Range 2 Years+
  • Hold them tight, They're soft and huggable

Information

115 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely toy

5 stars

Bought for small granddaughter and she is absolutely delighted with them,Loves the bottles and spends time talking to and feeding her twins.

Lovely little dolls

5 stars

Bought these for my daughters 1st birthday.. perfect size for her!

Adorable set

5 stars

I bought this item for my own twins (boy and girl aged 3), they both love them dearly and there's no bickering of which one is who's! So worth the price, thank you Tesco!

Cute dolls

5 stars

Very cute and sweet, little girls will love them. Good value for money.

Cute twins

5 stars

Bought for my granddaughter, who loves them. Very cute faces and she loves wrapping them up and putting them to bed.

Twin babies for my little girl

5 stars

It all started just over a month ago when my daughter recieved a Baby Born doll, she wasnt impressed and insisted on having the Tesco Twins...we said no, she said yes, we said no...on and on it went, until one morning, when we surfaced from our slumber to find that she conveniently and 'accidently' decided to hide the doll in the dog basket...the dog decided it was hers and proceeded to bite of 3 fingers on one hand and her left foot! Neededlessly to say and to cut a long story short, we ended up buying the twins, and I'm happy to say that she hasnt stopped playing with them since. Great quality, great price, very playable! NB: Baby Born doll was rescued and has now become part of the 'doctors and nurses' make believe play team...sadly we couldnt retrieve the missing limbs

Lovely dolls

5 stars

We bought these for our 18 month old Granddaughter and she loved them. They are her favourite babies at the moment.

Great item

5 stars

My child absolutely loved this item well with the money

Great wee toys

5 stars

Bought for my daughter and she loves it would definitely recommend

Nice and soft

5 stars

Nice soft dolls that are a good size for little ones to hold and cuddle.

1-10 of 115 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

