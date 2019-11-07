By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carousel Animal Rattle Set

5(1)Write a review
£ 9.00
  • - Shake the rattle
  • - Crinkle the elephant's ears and lion's mane
  • - Listen to the elephant's head rattle!
  • - Ribbon tags feel so soft
  • Help them find their feet!
  • Your little one will have lots of fun shaking their wrists to hear the rattle, then reaching down to their feet to explore the crinkly textures and soft ribbons.
  • Warning! Keep Away from Fire. Warning! Packaging materials are not toys. Please remove all packaging and packing tags/wires before giving this toy to your child. Colour, designs and decorations may vary from those shown in the photographs. Please take note: As an extra precaution, check this toy regularly for signs of wear or damage. Please retain this information for future reference
  • 0m+

Rally good quality for the money

5 stars

This was really good quality and good for the price ma grandbabies will love this

