Bic Intensity Fineliners Asstd 8 Pack

5(35)Write a review
Bic Intensity Fineliners Asstd 8 Pack
£ 5.00
£0.63/each
  • Write and draw super-fine 0.4 mm lines. The Intensity Fine thin felt tip pen has a special 0.8 mm tip for extra precision
  • Create cheerful notes with this pack of 8 colours: black, blue, red, green, lime green, pink, purple, light blue. So neatly organised
  • A delicate yet rugged fineliner with a metal-shielded felt tip stands up to any edge to draw perfect lines with rulers and templates
  • Stay on the right page with the Intensity Fine felt tip's first-class technology. No bleeding, no smudging, no problem on most papers
  • Notes organised, highlighters organised. Fine felt tip pens with decorative wraps that match their caps, so they'll always be reunited
  • Whether you are creating an illustration, a drawing, an essay or a book, BIC Intensity Fine thin felt tip pen is the perfect tool to put a fine point on all your artistic and writing projects. The pack of 8 pens in assorted colours (1 black, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 green, 1 lime green, 1 pink, 1 purple and 1 light blue) featuring an ultra-fine 0.8 mm tip that creates clean accurate 0.4 mm lines for anything from drawing a tiny dot and tracing a wispy line to penning a special message. BIC Intensity Fine felt tip pen is not only super-thin, it can stand up against hard edges like rulers, templates and other implements.
  • For over 60 years, BIC has been making unique writing and drawing instruments to suit everyone's original style. Whether you are creating an illustration, a drawing, an essay or a book, BIC Intensity Fine writing felt pen is the perfect tool to put a fine point on all your artistic and writing projects. This pack contains 8 pens in assorted colours (1 black, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 green, 1 lime green, 1 pink, 1 purple and 1 light blue) featuring an ultra-fine 0.8 mm tip that creates clean accurate 0.4 mm lines for anything from drawing a tiny dot and tracing a wispy line to penning a special message. Create lovely eye-popping notes and invent a personal colour-coded system that's easy to decipher. BIC Intensity Fine felt tip pen is not only super-thin, it can stand up against hard edges like rulers, templates and other implements. Keep things colour-coordinated when you're done: you can always find the cap at first glance because it's the same colour as the wrap on the felt tip pen.
  • Perfect for fine writing, drawing and drafting
  • Vibrant colours
  • Fine line width (0,4mm)

Information

Name and address

  • Societe Bic,
  • 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
  • 92611 Clichy Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.bicworld.com

Net Contents

8 x Pens

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

35 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

actually fineliners

5 stars

Finally found a fineliner that is actually a fineliner. These will work great with my stencils thank you bic the colours are great too

Love fineliners

5 stars

I have always loved issuing fine line pens. I find I can write very neatly with them and sometimes use them when creating displays in my classroom. They're comfortable enough to use when colouring as well. Love the colours too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great range if colours

5 stars

I tested these a few weeks ago and I found them to be exactly what I've been looking for. I like using lots of different colours when writing birthday cards for my family, the range of colours was great and the fine nib on the pen meant my messages were neat and clear. The pen isnt too bulky and quite comfortable to hold [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love them!!

5 stars

Been using these for a couple of weeks now and I absolutely love them. Great colours which are brilliant for my work. Really comfy to hold and not scratchy, a must for my pencil case, definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing colours

5 stars

My daughter and myself tried these pens and we really like the results the colours are so sharp and stand out beautifully will definetley recomend these pens and will buy them the colour hasnt faded and we have coloured quite a few pictures with them my granddaughter also colours in with them and the bright colours have not faded excellent pens [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great writing pens

5 stars

I've been using these pens for a couple of weeks now and I think they are great. I use them for taking notes during work meetings and I've had loads of positive comments. Bright colours and I haven't managed to smudge anything yet which is usually a problem that I have with this type of pen. My only criticism is that the lid can be hard to remove, I work with disabled adults and some people found the lid very difficult to get off as there was nothing to grip on to. Other than that I think they are excellent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great pens

5 stars

I used these on pictures I had been Colouring and was able to distinguish details while using them. They were easy to use and helped me define my pictures so they looked better than ever. I found them gliding across the page where other pens I have used do not do this and leave clumps of ink everywhere [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved them

5 stars

I tested the pens about a week ago and I loved them the colours are great and the pens are really good quality the fine tips are perfect for fine detail work when using for artwork but are also good for just writing, the pens were easy to hold correctly and were smooth to use,would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice colourful fine liners

5 stars

Loved these fine liners, I used them in my card making to outline some features on the card. I love the range of colours and you can find one to match any project you are working on. You can also write with them. I loved working with these and will continue to do so. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great point

5 stars

These pens have a thin end so that they write nice and fine. Which is fantastic as sometimes you need a nice fine point for Filling out forms. They write smoothly which makes your writing look nearer than it might be [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

