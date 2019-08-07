Bic Intensity Fineliners Asstd 8 Pack

actually fineliners 5 stars A Tesco Customer7th August 2019 Finally found a fineliner that is actually a fineliner. These will work great with my stencils thank you bic the colours are great too Report

Love fineliners 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 24th August 2018 I have always loved issuing fine line pens. I find I can write very neatly with them and sometimes use them when creating displays in my classroom. They're comfortable enough to use when colouring as well. Love the colours too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great range if colours 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 14th August 2018 I tested these a few weeks ago and I found them to be exactly what I've been looking for. I like using lots of different colours when writing birthday cards for my family, the range of colours was great and the fine nib on the pen meant my messages were neat and clear. The pen isnt too bulky and quite comfortable to hold [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love them!! 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 10th August 2018 Been using these for a couple of weeks now and I absolutely love them. Great colours which are brilliant for my work. Really comfy to hold and not scratchy, a must for my pencil case, definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing colours 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 30th July 2018 My daughter and myself tried these pens and we really like the results the colours are so sharp and stand out beautifully will definetley recomend these pens and will buy them the colour hasnt faded and we have coloured quite a few pictures with them my granddaughter also colours in with them and the bright colours have not faded excellent pens [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great writing pens 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 28th July 2018 I've been using these pens for a couple of weeks now and I think they are great. I use them for taking notes during work meetings and I've had loads of positive comments. Bright colours and I haven't managed to smudge anything yet which is usually a problem that I have with this type of pen. My only criticism is that the lid can be hard to remove, I work with disabled adults and some people found the lid very difficult to get off as there was nothing to grip on to. Other than that I think they are excellent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great pens 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 24th July 2018 I used these on pictures I had been Colouring and was able to distinguish details while using them. They were easy to use and helped me define my pictures so they looked better than ever. I found them gliding across the page where other pens I have used do not do this and leave clumps of ink everywhere [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved them 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 24th July 2018 I tested the pens about a week ago and I loved them the colours are great and the pens are really good quality the fine tips are perfect for fine detail work when using for artwork but are also good for just writing, the pens were easy to hold correctly and were smooth to use,would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice colourful fine liners 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 24th July 2018 Loved these fine liners, I used them in my card making to outline some features on the card. I love the range of colours and you can find one to match any project you are working on. You can also write with them. I loved working with these and will continue to do so. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]