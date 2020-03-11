By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bic Flex3comfort Blister Of 4 Triple Blade

4.5(66)Write a review
  • 3 Nano Technology Blades for an extra smooth shave.
  • A pack of 4 BIC Flex3 razors for men featuring triple moveable-blade technology for a close efficient shave
  • The 3 nano-tech blades individually adjust to the contours of your face for an extra smooth shave, plus they rinse off easily
  • The pivoting head moves with you for targeted precision, even in those hard-to-reach areas
  • Your skin will enjoy the soothing glide of the twin lubricating strip enriched with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera
  • You're in control with the heavy curved handle and soft rubber grip that delivers comfort and accuracy
  • Achieve an extra smooth shave with this pack of 4 BIC Flex3 men's disposable razors. These razors feature 3 moveable spring-mounted blades that individually follow every contour on your face for precision results. The ergonomically designed handle and pivoting head offer added control, while the lubricating strip enriched with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera enhances glide.
  • For an extra smooth shave, this pack of four BIC Flex3 razors with nano-tech blade technology is perfect for you. Featuring triple moveable-blade engineering, stubble doesn't stand a chance. Each of the three spring-mounted blades individually follows every contour and curve on your face for a closer smoother shave than BIC 3 fixed-blade razors. Not only do they deliver a close shave, they are also easy to rinse off to stay clean and sharp. The pivoting head has a wide rubber guard bar that stretches the skin before the blades reach the hair, which results in a precision shave. Your skin will appreciate the smooth glide from the double lubricating strip enriched with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera. Plus, the rugged heavy curved handle has a rubber grip for noticeable control and precision. Every blade is made in Europe at BIC's own plants where each razor undergoes over 30 stringent inspections and controls. Trusted BIC quality and value for over 40 years.
  • Nano tech 3 blades, lames, lame
  • Extra smooth shave

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, Tocopherol, Polysorbate 20, Aloe Barbadensis, BHT

Produce of

Made in Greece

Name and address

  • Bic Violex S.A.,
  • Agiou Athanassiou,
  • 145 69 Anixi,
  • Attiki,
  • Greece.
  • Societe Bic,

Return to

  • www.bicworld.com

Net Contents

4 x Razor

66 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

3 stars

I tested this product last week and was pleasantly surprised at the smoothness of the shave I was able to achieve. The shape of the handle was very comfortable to hold however it was quite slippery as it is an all plastic handle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Close shave

4 stars

A great disposable razor which feels good to hold and gets a close shave. These seem to last a good while before needing to replace. The aloe vera helps with sensitive skin. I would recommend these razors and this brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nothing new, but a good little throwaway

4 stars

I have recently used the BIC Flex 3 and was fairly impressed with it. I have really very sensitive skin, so am quite picky with what I use and have a fairly robust routine. After trying this disposable razor, I found that it felt almost as good as my standard non disposable. Of course, it would be unfair to compare the two, with the non throwaway obviously coming out on top, however, as far as disposable ones go, this felt very 'premium'. The handle is very comfortable and in my opinion, more comfortable than my regular razor. The blades were not as good for my face as my standard one, again however, these were easily some of the best razors I have experienced on a disposable. The blades do feel very sharp and offer a very close shave. The movable head also is a great feature and only adds to the closeness of the shave. I have used the one razor a few times now and it still offers the same quality. All in all, a very comfortable razor that offers a great wet shave. Definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Added benefit of aloe vera strip

5 stars

Bic razors are comfortable to hold. It has an aloe vera strip so skin is left moisturised after a shave. The 3 blades are very useful to aid in a closer and smooth shave. You get 5 razors so can last a long time depending on the number of usage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for travelling & Smooth to use

4 stars

Got these razors for my husband to use whilst we were travelling around. He found them very easy to grip and they gave a good clean shave. He didn't have any trouble with the scratching or cutting. The 4 pack was very convenient and each razor seems to last approx 1 week (Dependant on the amount of times you use it) They didn't rust quickly like some other brands we have used [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bic Razor

5 stars

The handle on the razor make it easy to hold whilst shaving. I shaved under my arms, and found the blade to be sharp and effecient, leaving my armpits smooth and hair free. I also shaved my legs, and the blade gave me a perfect smooth shave. I would recommend the bic razor to any lady wanting a clean close shave. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfortable

4 stars

Very happy with the product, it has great quality blades and they give a brilliantly close and comfortable shave. The shave was smooth and effortless as the sharpness of these blades is really good. So far so good, exactly what I needed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting close shave

4 stars

I tested these for a week, the feel was a bit rickety and didn't feel high quality but the results spoke for themselves! It usually takes 2 or 3 disposable razors to get the job done when I have a couple of weeks growth but the Bic Flex 3 charged through no problems and left me with a close shave, I would definitely use these again in future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean shave

5 stars

After using this razor. I felt clean smooth and well shaved. I cannot fault it. It does what it is supposed to do very effectively. I can happily recommend this product and I will certainly use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great razors!

5 stars

I have been using these razors over the last week and I am really impressed. The close shave is fantastic and hasn't caused any irritation unlike other razors. The handle is ergonomical and easy to hold. Each razor seems to last a while too, definitely a well designed product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 66 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

