Bic Flex3comfort Blister Of 4 Triple Blade

Great 3 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 11th March 2020 I tested this product last week and was pleasantly surprised at the smoothness of the shave I was able to achieve. The shape of the handle was very comfortable to hold however it was quite slippery as it is an all plastic handle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Close shave 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 2nd March 2020 A great disposable razor which feels good to hold and gets a close shave. These seem to last a good while before needing to replace. The aloe vera helps with sensitive skin. I would recommend these razors and this brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nothing new, but a good little throwaway 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 25th February 2020 I have recently used the BIC Flex 3 and was fairly impressed with it. I have really very sensitive skin, so am quite picky with what I use and have a fairly robust routine. After trying this disposable razor, I found that it felt almost as good as my standard non disposable. Of course, it would be unfair to compare the two, with the non throwaway obviously coming out on top, however, as far as disposable ones go, this felt very 'premium'. The handle is very comfortable and in my opinion, more comfortable than my regular razor. The blades were not as good for my face as my standard one, again however, these were easily some of the best razors I have experienced on a disposable. The blades do feel very sharp and offer a very close shave. The movable head also is a great feature and only adds to the closeness of the shave. I have used the one razor a few times now and it still offers the same quality. All in all, a very comfortable razor that offers a great wet shave. Definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Added benefit of aloe vera strip 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 22nd February 2020 Bic razors are comfortable to hold. It has an aloe vera strip so skin is left moisturised after a shave. The 3 blades are very useful to aid in a closer and smooth shave. You get 5 razors so can last a long time depending on the number of usage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for travelling & Smooth to use 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 22nd February 2020 Got these razors for my husband to use whilst we were travelling around. He found them very easy to grip and they gave a good clean shave. He didn't have any trouble with the scratching or cutting. The 4 pack was very convenient and each razor seems to last approx 1 week (Dependant on the amount of times you use it) They didn't rust quickly like some other brands we have used [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bic Razor 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 21st February 2020 The handle on the razor make it easy to hold whilst shaving. I shaved under my arms, and found the blade to be sharp and effecient, leaving my armpits smooth and hair free. I also shaved my legs, and the blade gave me a perfect smooth shave. I would recommend the bic razor to any lady wanting a clean close shave. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfortable 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 15th February 2020 Very happy with the product, it has great quality blades and they give a brilliantly close and comfortable shave. The shave was smooth and effortless as the sharpness of these blades is really good. So far so good, exactly what I needed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting close shave 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 14th February 2020 I tested these for a week, the feel was a bit rickety and didn't feel high quality but the results spoke for themselves! It usually takes 2 or 3 disposable razors to get the job done when I have a couple of weeks growth but the Bic Flex 3 charged through no problems and left me with a close shave, I would definitely use these again in future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean shave 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 14th February 2020 After using this razor. I felt clean smooth and well shaved. I cannot fault it. It does what it is supposed to do very effectively. I can happily recommend this product and I will certainly use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]