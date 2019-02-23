Tesco Chargrilled Artichokes 140G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 847kJ / 205kcal
Product Description
- Chargrilled artichoke heart quarters in sunflower oil, white wine vinegar and herbs.
- Sweet & Tangy Artichoke hearts chargrilled and dressed in a herb marinade.
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Artichoke, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Garlic, Basil, Rosemary, Oregano, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
140g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (35g)
|Energy
|847kJ / 205kcal
|296kJ / 72kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.39g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
