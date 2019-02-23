By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lamb & Chicken Koftas 152G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Lamb & Chicken Koftas 152G
£ 2.50
£1.65/100g

Offer

2 koftas
  • Energy404kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1063kJ / 255kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb and chicken koftas with sultanas, chilli and spices.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Warm & Sweet Seasoned with herbs, spices and sultanas for sweetness
  • Warm & sweet
  • Seasoned with herbs, spices and sultanas for sweetness
  • Pack size: 152g

Information

Ingredients

Lamb (44%), Onion Purée, Chicken Thigh (22%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Sultanas (4.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Mint, Yogurt (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Cumin Powder, Yeast, Fennel, Coriander Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Cinnamon Powder, Pimento Powder, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Eat hot or cold. Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 6-8 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 6-8 minutes.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using lamb from New Zealand and chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

152g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 koftas (38g)
Energy1063kJ / 255kcal404kJ / 97kcal
Fat13.9g5.3g
Saturates3.5g1.3g
Carbohydrate16.8g6.4g
Sugars5.2g2.0g
Fibre2.0g0.8g
Protein14.6g5.5g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good

4 stars

Tasty - slightly sweet with a warming after note. Will buy again.

