Tesco Lamb & Chicken Koftas 152G

Tasty - slightly sweet with a warming after note. Will buy again.
Lamb (44%), Onion Purée, Chicken Thigh (22%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Sultanas (4.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Mint, Yogurt (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Cumin Powder, Yeast, Fennel, Coriander Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Cinnamon Powder, Pimento Powder, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Instructions: Eat hot or cold. Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 6-8 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 6-8 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Produced in the U.K. using lamb from New Zealand and chicken from the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 koftas (38g)
|Energy
|1063kJ / 255kcal
|404kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|16.8g
|6.4g
|Sugars
|5.2g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|14.6g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
