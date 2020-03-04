By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fairy Platinum Washing Up Liquid Lemon 625Ml

5(280)Write a review
  • Fairy Platinum Quickwash Lemon washing up liquid helps you get out of the kitchen faster by offering you faster & effortless cleaning. Each Fairy drop quickly penetrates and weakens tough greasy residues on dishes, leaving impeccable results even against the toughest grease cleaning challenges.
  • Fast cleaning: each drop quickly penetrates and weakens tough grease on dishes saving you time
  • Effortless cleaning: no more overnight soaking and hard scrubbing, even on your greasiest pans
  • Easy rinsing for faster results, leaving you with brilliantly clean dishes
  • Irresistible scent: leaves your kitchen infused with an invigorating scent, while leaving dishes spotless clean
  • Pack size: 625ML

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes

United Kingdom

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 328 5901
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

625 ℮

  1. Irritant
WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes.

5 generations of my family can't be wrong they have all used fairy. I use this new platinum range because things evolve and get better over time but its always fairy for me and my family.

Always use fairy but have the platinum one in for the really stubborn pots that need cleaning does a brilliant job [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

it's great, i just use Fairy and i have to agree that this the one who last, and most important all the grease came off easily and i don't get allergies with this, i highly recommend.

Used other brand and they make my hands dry, this product doesn’t, it’s a favourite in our house.

Really love this product as does as it says on bottle

Best washing liquid brand in the market! Tried different once, but came back to fairy. Its just washes much better than any other!

Amazing product. Can always count on fairy for very soapy studs and long lasting!

Most effective washing up liquid I have ever used. I tried in a fews years I have never used anything else since - nothing else compares. Very effective with cleaning grease.

There are no negatives about fairy i have used it for many many years and it does a great job helping me do my dishes.And i only need to use a little as it goes a lomg way.

