Fairy Platinum Washing Up Liquid Lemon 625Ml

It's my first time, I have no clue
It's my first time, I have no clue
Excellent!
5 generations of my family can't be wrong they have all used fairy. I use this new platinum range because things evolve and get better over time but its always fairy for me and my family.
Excellent!
Always use fairy but have the platinum one in for the really stubborn pots that need cleaning does a brilliant job [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
it's great, i just use Fairy and i have to agree that this the one who last, and most important all the grease came off easily and i don't get allergies with this, i highly recommend.
Non drying.
Used other brand and they make my hands dry, this product doesn’t, it’s a favourite in our house.
Excellent!
Really love this product as does as it says on bottle
Excellent!
Best washing liquid brand in the market! Tried different once, but came back to fairy. Its just washes much better than any other!
Excellent!
Amazing product. Can always count on fairy for very soapy studs and long lasting!
Excellent!
Most effective washing up liquid I have ever used. I tried in a fews years I have never used anything else since - nothing else compares. Very effective with cleaning grease.
Excellent!
There are no negatives about fairy i have used it for many many years and it does a great job helping me do my dishes.And i only need to use a little as it goes a lomg way.