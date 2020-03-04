Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Mixed Selection 40X100g

My 2 cats love this
My 2 black cats both love felix as good as it looks. This box has a good selection to stop them getting bored with the same flavour. They both eat all the jelly and leave a few bits of meat, but often clean the dish. They are fussy eaters too, and have 'gone off' various other brands (including the expensive brands). I highly recommend felix for all cats. 1 if mine is 15 yrs old the other is 9yrs old, they are both active indoor and outdoor cats with beautiful shiny coats in peak health.
My cat loves the variety of the pack. She is quite fussy when it comes to food but lapped up all flavours. Ingredients look good and doesn't look as basic as some other pouches that we have tried before.
Our cat Kodo is a fairly fussy eater. He loves the Felix As Good As It Looks range. It’s that good, it even summons other cats in our street!
Well the ctas seem to love it so it must be good, would buy again
My cat who is usually fussy, really enjoyed this. Would recommend.
I have two cats, and whilst one will eat whatever is put in front of him, the other is much more fussy and sometimes turns his nose up to wet food. I recently switched to Felix from another well known brand (whiskas) and I am happy to report it's been empty bowls all round ever since. I won't be buying any other brand of wet food from now on, I'm so glad I've found something my boys actually agree on!
there are better foods to feed
the quality of this food isn't good when you read the ingredients, 'Meat and Animal derivatives' isn't exactly good quality, and 'various sugars' cats do not need sugars because their digestive systems are not designed to break down the sugars therefore it makes for cats that are hyper, and the cats want more of it because its basically like humans' junk food it's designed to 'taste good' so they keep wanting more. Cats are obligate carnivores, they do not need 'vegetable protein extracts' or anything vegetable related because their digestive tract is too short for it to break down effectively. higher quality food may seem a bit more expensive but they will need less of it because they will be able to use most of it for the nutrients and won't have fillers which goes straight through them.
Our cat loves it, all flavours. Handy sized portions/packing and easily used for meal commitments.
6 cats, fussy eaters, sorted with Felix.
My cat wont eat anything else but felix, They love it and to have 6 cats that all enjoy it is so much easier, they love all the flavours, especially the beef.
Good quality cat food, my cats love it! I think they'd like a teensy bit more but other than that, a great all rounder!