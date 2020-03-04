By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Mixed Selection 40X100g

Product Description

  • To find out more about Felix®, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslkefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • Felix® As Good as it Looks®
  • ...is a range of irresistible meals that look, smell and taste so delicious they're just like food you might have cooked yourself. Each recipe has tender pieces in succulent jelly for a tasty meal your cat can really get his teeth into!
  • They really do taste as good as they look!
  • That's not all!
  • They're also a source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids with the right combination of balanced minerals and vitamins to help keep your cat full of vitality and ready for mischief
  • They're packed with healthy goodness and satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when served according to the feeding guidelines.
  • Once a Felix ® cat from the tasty first time...
  • Felix® Kitten food has the right combination of proteins essential minerals and vitamins that little Felix® cats need to grow into big Felix® cats. Perfect fuel for the first years adventures?
  • Always a Felix® cat... to a satisfied Senior
  • With Felix they are not called the golden years for nothing. Felix Senior looks after those going a bit grey around the whiskers with them very own specially formulated, super tasty recipes
  • Felix® is available in a wide range of delicious recipes...
  • ... in savoury jelly to satisfy your cat's love of variety every day.
  • Clever cats get Purina® Felix®
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • 100% complete and balanced
  • Vitamins D & E
  • Balanced minerals
  • Source of omega 6 fatty acid
  • No added artificial flavourings, preservatives and colourants
  • Pack size: 4000G
  • Source of omega 6 fatty acids

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 Gatwick Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquires to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

40 x 100g ℮

    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 100% complete and balanced
    • Vitamins D & E
    • Balanced minerals
    • Source of omega 6 fatty acid
    • No added artificial flavourings, preservatives and colourants
    • 10 x with Chicken
    • 10 x with Beef
    • 10 x with Tuna
    • 10 x with Salmon

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:82.0%
    Protein:11.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude Ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Linoleic Acid (Omega 6 FA):0.4%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:585
    Vit. D3:90
    Vit. E:13
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:20
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.26
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.3
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.0
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:33
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 900
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Storage

    • Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture:82.0%
    Protein:11.5%
    Fat content:2.5%
    Crude Ash:2.5%
    Crude fibres:0.05%
    Linoleic Acid (Omega 6 FA):0.4%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:585
    Vit. D3:90
    Vit. E:13
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:20
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.26
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.3
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.0
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:33
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    Cassia gum:2 900
    Additives:-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

27 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

My 2 cats love this

4 stars

My 2 black cats both love felix as good as it looks. This box has a good selection to stop them getting bored with the same flavour. They both eat all the jelly and leave a few bits of meat, but often clean the dish. They are fussy eaters too, and have 'gone off' various other brands (including the expensive brands). I highly recommend felix for all cats. 1 if mine is 15 yrs old the other is 9yrs old, they are both active indoor and outdoor cats with beautiful shiny coats in peak health.

My cat loves it

5 stars

My cat loves the variety of the pack. She is quite fussy when it comes to food but lapped up all flavours. Ingredients look good and doesn't look as basic as some other pouches that we have tried before.

Great Product, Handy Size

4 stars

Our cat Kodo is a fairly fussy eater. He loves the Felix As Good As It Looks range. It’s that good, it even summons other cats in our street!

Happy cat food

5 stars

Well the ctas seem to love it so it must be good, would buy again

Excellent Quality

5 stars

My cat who is usually fussy, really enjoyed this. Would recommend.

Big hit in our house!

5 stars

I have two cats, and whilst one will eat whatever is put in front of him, the other is much more fussy and sometimes turns his nose up to wet food. I recently switched to Felix from another well known brand (whiskas) and I am happy to report it's been empty bowls all round ever since. I won't be buying any other brand of wet food from now on, I'm so glad I've found something my boys actually agree on!

there are better foods to feed

2 stars

the quality of this food isn't good when you read the ingredients, 'Meat and Animal derivatives' isn't exactly good quality, and 'various sugars' cats do not need sugars because their digestive systems are not designed to break down the sugars therefore it makes for cats that are hyper, and the cats want more of it because its basically like humans' junk food it's designed to 'taste good' so they keep wanting more. Cats are obligate carnivores, they do not need 'vegetable protein extracts' or anything vegetable related because their digestive tract is too short for it to break down effectively. higher quality food may seem a bit more expensive but they will need less of it because they will be able to use most of it for the nutrients and won't have fillers which goes straight through them.

Our cat loves it, all flavours. Handy sized portio

5 stars

Our cat loves it, all flavours. Handy sized portions/packing and easily used for meal commitments.

6 cats, fussy eaters, sorted with Felix.

5 stars

My cat wont eat anything else but felix, They love it and to have 6 cats that all enjoy it is so much easier, they love all the flavours, especially the beef.

Good quality cat food, my cats love it! I think th

4 stars

Good quality cat food, my cats love it! I think they'd like a teensy bit more but other than that, a great all rounder!

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

