Nescafe Gold Skinny Cappucino Unsweetened 8 Sachet 116G

4.5(56)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Skinny Cappucino Unsweetened 8 Sachet 116G
£ 1.50
£1.30/100g

Offer

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy219kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder and Vegetable Oil.
  • The coffee beans in our NESCAFÉ Cafe Menu Cappuccino Skinny are prepared by experts for a great-tasting cup every single time. Enjoy the milky taste and flavourful coffee with every sip, no matter when you fancy a break.
  • Prepare your own smooth, low fat, frothy cappuccino (1)
  • (1) 55% less fat than NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino Unsweetened Taste
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Did you know we have a wide range of coffee-shop style beverages? Why not try our NESCAFÉ GOLD Skinny Latte next time?
  • Made using completely natural high-quality coffee beans
  • Created using fresh milk
  • Delicious coffee shop-style froth in every cup
  • Enjoy expertly crafted drinks with 8 cappuccino sachets
  • Pack size: 116g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder (56%), Glucose Syrup, Coffee (14.9%) [Instant Coffee (13.8%), (Roasted and Ground Coffee)], Lactose, Coconut Oil, Stabiliser (E339)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (85 C - not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

8 x 14.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy 1522 kJ90 kJ219 kJ8400 kJ
-360 kcal21 kcal52 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 5.7g0.3g0.8g70g
of which: saturates 5.0g0.3g0.7g20g
Carbohydrate 52.6g3.2g7.6g260g
of which: sugars 38.4g2.3g5.6g90g
Fibre 5.1g0.3g0.7g-
Protein 21.9g1.3g3.2g50g
Salt 1.18g0.07g0.17g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one sachet + 200ml water, makes 240ml); used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

nescafe gold

5 stars

I had recived this product a few weeks ago and I had never realy like cappuccino but since I have try the nescafe gold skinny cappuccino I am just in love with it I definitely recommend to a friend and sure is worth the money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hits all the right notes

5 stars

As a coffee lover this hits all the right notes, tasty but less of the calories, doesn't clump like most sachet cappuccinos, not too sweet and great taste. Perfect to enjoy any time of the day. A regular on my shopping list now

Fewer calories but taste is just as good

5 stars

I am a coffee lover and enjoy coffee whenever possible. This is a nice instant coffee which tastes great workout the extra calories. Its easy to make, best to use hot water but not boiling water. Coffee has a nice creamy taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Coffee shop vibes!

5 stars

Finally a cappuccino that tastes good and also wants me to look good. No clumping of the powder like other brands. Lovely smooth taste. Even better smell! Frothed that perfect amount,..not too little you feel like yoire having a basic coffee and not too much that you have to lip search for the drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice cappuccino

4 stars

The product has a smooth taste, it is suitable for people on a diet, it has easy to follow instructions on the box and on the individual measured sachets, and it tastes really nice, it tastes like a really strong frosty coffee and even though it’s a skinny cappuccino there is no difference in taste. I would recommend the skinny cappuccino to a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Liquid Gold!

5 stars

Although I am definitely not a coffee connoisseur, I am rather fussy when it comes to coffee and once I find a coffee I like I tend to stick with it. However, I was very excited to try Nescafe Gold Skinny Cappuccino as I have recently embarked on a healthy eating programme and a lot of coffees are now too fattening for me. The box contains 8 sachets of cappuccino with easy to understand instructions printed on each sachet (with pictures - just what I like!). I loved the fact that there were individual sachets as this makes it so much easier to take to work. You pour the sachet contents into a mug and just add hot water - that's it - no need to add milk which is fantastic and it makes perfect frothy cappuccino. I was somewhat sceptical that a low calorie version of my favourite type of coffee (cappuccino) could taste as good as the full fat version but wow, was I wrong! It has a rich, creamy taste which has a lovely thick, frothy texture. The taste was in no way compromised by the fact that it was made with skimmed milk and best of all, it was only 52 calories per mug! I am in coffee heaven! I would highly recommend this coffee, especially for those counting calories like me. You can enjoy the same great taste without the guilt of the calories - I love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting coffee

5 stars

I chose these because they are skinny and I’m on a diet. They taste lovely and are easy to make. Follow the instructions and you have a lovely treat to enjoy over and over again instead of paying out for the expensive coffee shops [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Doesn’t mix well

3 stars

There’s nothing better than a quick coffee but unfortunately this is Not one of them.. i’m Always on the go with my work and have tried several different quick coffee products so was happy when I came across the Nescafé Gold cappuccino skinny but was a huge disappointment ! It took ages to dissolve and mix but even then it still had powdered clumps even though I double boiled the water hence to say I would not recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect cuppa coffee

5 stars

This skinny latte is the bomb. It's simple and easy to make and tastes amazing. No lumps in the coffee unlike other brands of it's kinda and ita nice and thick and creamy and as good as any coffee shop freshly made cappuccino.

Smooth great !

4 stars

Smooth creamy coffee without the need for extra milk which allows me to enjoy morning or noon. Simple to mix and tastes great. There is no compromise on taste even though it’s a skinny coffee just tastes as good ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

