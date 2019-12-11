Nescafe Gold Skinny Cappucino Unsweetened 8 Sachet 116G

nescafe gold 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 8th July 2019 I had recived this product a few weeks ago and I had never realy like cappuccino but since I have try the nescafe gold skinny cappuccino I am just in love with it I definitely recommend to a friend and sure is worth the money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hits all the right notes 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 28th June 2019 As a coffee lover this hits all the right notes, tasty but less of the calories, doesn't clump like most sachet cappuccinos, not too sweet and great taste. Perfect to enjoy any time of the day. A regular on my shopping list now

Fewer calories but taste is just as good 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 13th June 2019 I am a coffee lover and enjoy coffee whenever possible. This is a nice instant coffee which tastes great workout the extra calories. Its easy to make, best to use hot water but not boiling water. Coffee has a nice creamy taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Coffee shop vibes! 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 7th June 2019 Finally a cappuccino that tastes good and also wants me to look good. No clumping of the powder like other brands. Lovely smooth taste. Even better smell! Frothed that perfect amount,..not too little you feel like yoire having a basic coffee and not too much that you have to lip search for the drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice cappuccino 4 stars Review from nescafe.com 5th June 2019 The product has a smooth taste, it is suitable for people on a diet, it has easy to follow instructions on the box and on the individual measured sachets, and it tastes really nice, it tastes like a really strong frosty coffee and even though it’s a skinny cappuccino there is no difference in taste. I would recommend the skinny cappuccino to a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Liquid Gold! 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 5th June 2019 Although I am definitely not a coffee connoisseur, I am rather fussy when it comes to coffee and once I find a coffee I like I tend to stick with it. However, I was very excited to try Nescafe Gold Skinny Cappuccino as I have recently embarked on a healthy eating programme and a lot of coffees are now too fattening for me. The box contains 8 sachets of cappuccino with easy to understand instructions printed on each sachet (with pictures - just what I like!). I loved the fact that there were individual sachets as this makes it so much easier to take to work. You pour the sachet contents into a mug and just add hot water - that's it - no need to add milk which is fantastic and it makes perfect frothy cappuccino. I was somewhat sceptical that a low calorie version of my favourite type of coffee (cappuccino) could taste as good as the full fat version but wow, was I wrong! It has a rich, creamy taste which has a lovely thick, frothy texture. The taste was in no way compromised by the fact that it was made with skimmed milk and best of all, it was only 52 calories per mug! I am in coffee heaven! I would highly recommend this coffee, especially for those counting calories like me. You can enjoy the same great taste without the guilt of the calories - I love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting coffee 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 4th June 2019 I chose these because they are skinny and I’m on a diet. They taste lovely and are easy to make. Follow the instructions and you have a lovely treat to enjoy over and over again instead of paying out for the expensive coffee shops [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Doesn’t mix well 3 stars Review from nescafe.com 4th June 2019 There’s nothing better than a quick coffee but unfortunately this is Not one of them.. i’m Always on the go with my work and have tried several different quick coffee products so was happy when I came across the Nescafé Gold cappuccino skinny but was a huge disappointment ! It took ages to dissolve and mix but even then it still had powdered clumps even though I double boiled the water hence to say I would not recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect cuppa coffee 5 stars Review from nescafe.com 3rd June 2019 This skinny latte is the bomb. It's simple and easy to make and tastes amazing. No lumps in the coffee unlike other brands of it's kinda and ita nice and thick and creamy and as good as any coffee shop freshly made cappuccino.