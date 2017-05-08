Yupi Big Burger Jelly & Foam Fruit & Cream 32G
Product Description
- Fruit and Cream Flavour Jelly and Foam Gums.
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 32g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Beef Gelatine, Apple Juice (5%) (from Concentrate), Humectant: E420 (ii), Acids: E330, E270, Milk Protein, Flavourings, Glazing Agents: E901, E903, Antioxidant: E300, Colours E120, E141 (ii), E160a (ii)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best before: See front of pack
Produce of
Made in Indonesia
Name and address
- Candy Novelty SL,
- Mandri, 38, 08022,
- Barcelona,
- España.
Distributor address
- What Next Candy Ltd,
- SK13 1BE,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- What Next Candy Ltd,
- SK13 1BE,
- United Kingdom.
- www.whatnextcandy.com
Net Contents
32g ℮
