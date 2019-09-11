By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carousel My First Mobile Phone

3(2)Write a review
Carousel My First Mobile Phone
£ 4.00
£4.00/each
  • - Press the buttons for numbers, colours and music
  • - With lights and sounds
  • Ring, ring! Get the conversation started with our fun phone. Just press the button for numbers, colours and music!

Information

Warnings

  • Age Grade - 12 months and up
  • Requires 3 x AAA batteries (included).

Safety information

View more safety information

Age Grade - 12 months and up Requires 3 x AAA batteries (included).

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product

5 stars

Excellent product

I make very few phone calls and even less messages

1 stars

I make very few phone calls and even less messages or tecs, yet i use up all my data and get cut off regularly. I am waiting for my contract to finish

Usually bought next

Mega Blocks Maxi Bag Classic 60Pcs

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Carousel Activity Zebra

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Fisher Price Game & Learn Controller

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

Vtech Push And Spin Helicopter

£ 15.00
£15.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here