By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Excellence Roasted Hazelnut Chocolate Bar 100G

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Excellence Roasted Hazelnut Chocolate Bar 100G
£ 1.99
£19.90/kg

Product Description

  • Fine dark chocolate with roasted hazelnuts from Piedmont
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Excellence Dark Roasted Hazelnut Chocolate - luxury chocolate bar with delectably crunchy roasted hazelnuts.
  • Experience a treat for the senses with exceptionally rich yet thin chocolate bar.
  • Lindt Master Chocolatiers have crafted the finest chocolate since 1845.
  • Made with the finest ingredients, including sustainably sourced cocoa beans.
  • For an exciting favour combination, Lindt Excellence Dark Roasted Hazelnut Chocolate can be enjoyed with a cup of Brown Rice Tea or Piccolo Latte or a glass of Beaujolais.
  • Experience Lindt Excellence Dark Roasted Hazelnut Chocolate - an indulgent and elegant chocolate bar. The texture is smooth and the intense aroma means you can enjoy a symphony of cocoa as the Lindt chocolate melts on your tongue in a moment of pure pleasure. Our Master Chocolatiers combine the finest ingredients, including delectably crunchy roasted hazelnuts, to create the perfect blend of rich dark chocolate in delicate thin diamonds. Perfect as an everyday treat and on-the go snack for those who like the fine things in life. Ideal in concert with your favourite tea, coffee or wine.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Hazelnuts from Piedmont (9%), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Cocoa Solid: 47% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat, Sesame Seeds and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in France

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • FR-64400,
  • Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 2271 kJ / 546 kcal
Fat 35 g
- of which saturates 17 g
Carbohydrate 47 g
- of which sugars 45 g
Protein 6 g
Salt 0,09 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

47 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely!

4 stars

Not usually a huge fan of dark chocolate more of a milk chocolate fan but lindt dark chocolate is amazing and has concerted me. The added hazelnut are an amazing addition and pairs amazingly with chocolate [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good chocolate!

5 stars

I love Lindt chocolate as it is so when I tried this I was very pleasantly surprised. The texture of the chocolate is creamy and smooth and the little pieces of hazelnut make for a delicious crunch. Overall this has to be one of my favourite Lindt chocolates!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best!

5 stars

If your after luxury dark chocolate lindt is the way yo go, it tried the hazel nut flavour. It taste like real rich choclate , and hazel nut is subtle but delicious. And smells and is packaged very well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My Favourite Brand Does It Again

5 stars

Lindt has always been one of my favourite brands but not just with myself, my family and friends are also big fans. This chocolate is no exception and definitely doesn't disappoint. I've only developed a taste for dark chocolate as I got older and this one is smooth and melts in your mouth. It's so rich and is definitely a treat. Due to the thinness of the bar the nuts are cut very small but it has the right ratio of nuts to chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

lovley rich taste

5 stars

Tried this last night and finished the whole thing. You can really taste the Hazelnut in this so its a yes from me! Same rich taste as always from Lindt so perfect for that after dinner treat. Would 100% recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This has become my new favourite

5 stars

I normally hate the taste of dark chocolate as it leaves a really bad after taste but this one is delicious. The flavours are balanced and the hazelnuts suit it well. No bad after taste, if you are anything like me this brand is worth giving it a try [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Melt in the mouth goodness

5 stars

Lindt chocolate is always the best in my view. Now the combination of dark chocolate and hazelnut is fantastic and always leaves me wanting more. The packaging is sleek and I always enjoy trying my hardest not to rip the foil, others I’m sure can agree. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

One for dark chocoholics

4 stars

If you like hazelnut and dark chocolate this is one for you. I'm more of a milk person but my taste buds are getting more accustomed to dark chocolates hence the reason to try out this chocolate bar, which I'll be getting again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

chocolate was nice but a bit bitter

3 stars

i enjoyed the choclate bit not as much as milk chocolate as im a fan of milk chocolate but was not as bitter i thought it would be the nuts were good inside i dont think i would buy again as it was not my favourite but would recommend to someone that likes dark chocolate .my mum loves dark choclate and wen i give her she said it was lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice

5 stars

This was very nice to eat Really enjoy that a lot I’m not keen on a dark chocolate but this was quite yummy look for it in the shop and buy it Can’t wait to get some more nuts than just writing it deafly recommend it to people of chocolate chocolate with nuts [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Green & Blacks Mint Dark Chocolate 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g

Green & Blacks Dark Orange & Almond Chocolate 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g

Green & Blacks Dark Raspberry & Hazelnut Chocolate 90G

£ 1.95
£2.17/100g

Lindt Excellence Dark 90% Cocoa Chocolate Bar 100G

£ 1.99
£1.99/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here