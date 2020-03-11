Brushworks High Definition Complexion & Contouring Set
Offer
Product Description
- The Complete HD Complexion & Contouring Kit
- Follow us for more beauty secrets, tips & competitions
- Facebook: @brushworksuk
- Twitter: @brush_worksuk
- Instagram: @brushworksuk
- The complete HD sponge set is ideal for concealing, blending, contouring and strobing. Made from the highest quality hydrophilic material, it's not only latex free, but it's also designed to be used wet, so that it only absorbs the right amount of product necessary for perfect application.
- Perfect for contouring and strobing- highlighting your natural facial features.
- Use to apply foundation, cover dark circles & eliminate harsh lines flawlessly.
- Created to achieve a flawless base, the 3 in 1 design blends for a smooth HD finish. Best used damp for a wonderful fresh faced glow.
- The rounded sides are ideal for large areas of blending. This is best achieved with a dabbing technique.
- The shaped tip is perfect for hard to reach areas round the eyes and nose.
- A British brand
- CEW Beauty Awards Finalist 2018
- Use with water for effortless blending
- Facial complexion and contouring kit
- High quality latex free material
- For flawless high definition make-up
Information
Produce of
Designed & developed in the UK, Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Tips:
- Dampen the sponge and squeeze out excess water before using. When the sponge is damp it holds minimal product. You will use less that you think. Or use dry for heavier coverage.
- Apply Foundation: With the big round sides of the sponge, press and dab on the makeup into your face, swipe it across your face in a smooth motion to cover the skin.
- Eliminate Harsh Lines: Concealing, contouring and strobing can leave harsh lines. After blending it will just look seamless.
- Cover Dark Circles: If you just want to hide dark circles, then this is perfect for the job. Use the tip for smaller areas.
- Less is more: You can apply make-up very thinly for a sheer & natural appearance. You'll have more control and apply less product than with a traditional brush.
Warnings
- Keep Out of Reach of Children.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Invogue Ltd.,
- PO Box 4775,
- Ascot,
- SL5 5DR,
- UK.
Return to
- Invogue Ltd.,
- PO Box 4775,
- Ascot,
- SL5 5DR,
- UK.
- www.invogueinternational.co.uk
- soinvogue.com
Safety information
Keep Out of Reach of Children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020