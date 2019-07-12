Encore Cat Food Mixed Selection Tins 12X70g

My very fussy cats love this, they lick the bowl c
My very fussy cats love this, they lick the bowl clean.
Produced 36 months prior to best before date.For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.
Product of Thailand
12 x 70g ℮
Chicken Breast 70%, Chicken Broth, Cheese 5%, Rice
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|14%
|Crude Fibre
|1%
|Crude Fat
|0.3%
|Crude Ash
|2%
|Moisture
|82%
|Additives:
|None
Mackerel 45%, Tuna Fillet 30%, Fish Broth, Rice
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|12%
|Crude Fibre
|1%
|Crude Fat
|1%
|Crude Ash
|3%
|Moisture
|83%
|Additives:
|None
Tuna Fillet 52%, Shrimp 23%, Fish Broth, Rice
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|14%
|Crude Fibre
|1%
|Crude Fat
|1%
|Crude Ash
|2%
|Moisture
|82%
|Additives:
|None
Sardine 40%, Tuna Fillet 35%, Fish Broth, Rice
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|12%
|Crude Fibre
|1%
|Crude Fat
|2%
|Crude Ash
|3%
|Moisture
|82%
|Additives:
|None
Chicken Breast 75%, Chicken Broth, Rice
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|14%
|Crude Fibre
|1%
|Crude Fat
|0.3%
|Crude Ash
|2%
|Moisture
|82%
|Additives:
|None
Chicken Breast 75%, Chicken Broth, Ham 5%, Rice
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|14%
|Crude Fibre
|1%
|Crude Fat
|1%
|Crude Ash
|2%
|Moisture
|82%
|Additives:
|None
