Encore Cat Food Mixed Selection Tins 12X70g

5(1)Write a review
Encore Cat Food Mixed Selection Tins 12X70g
£ 11.00
£13.10/kg

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for adult cats.
  • Encore Finest Selection multipack is packed with 100% natural ingredients and up to 75% real meat. Each serving is filled with delicious shredded chicken breast and tuna fillet, that have been carefully selected for taste, quality and nutrition. Each tin provides a natural source of Taurine and Omega 3 or 6, to help keep your cat healthy and happy. No additives, preservatives or colours are added to our food, so there will be nothing left in the bowl!
  • We believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients - so good you can see the difference!
  • At Encore we believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. That's why we have created a range of exciting, natural recipes that will have your four-legged friends racing you to the bowl! Every pouch, tin and pot is filled with the highest quality ingredients, more real meat and no artificial flavours. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients, including tasty tuna fillet and delicious shredded chicken breast- so good you can see the difference. When you buy Encore you know your pet is getting the very best, naturally.
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Up to 75% Tuna Fillet or Chicken Breast with variety of tasty toppings
  • Natural Source of Taurine
  • Hydrating broth with no added sugars
  • Sustainably caught, dolphin-friendly Tuna
  • Source of Omega 3 and 6
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 840G

Information

Storage

Produced 36 months prior to best before date.For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed Guide
  • 0-3kg : 1 tin / 3 to 5kg : 2 tins / over 5kg : 3 tins
  • Feed with Encore complete dry cat food for a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • MPM Products Ltd,
  • PO Box 331,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 2DZ.

Return to

  • MPM Products Ltd,
  • PO Box 331,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 2DZ.
  • info@encorepetfood.co.uk
  • www.encorepetfood.co.uk

Net Contents

12 x 70g ℮

    2 x Chicken Breast
    2 x Chicken Breast with Ham
    2 x Chicken Breast with Cheese
    2 x Sardine with Tuna Fillet
    2 x Tuna Fillet with Shrimp
    2 x Ocean Fish

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast 70%, Chicken Broth, Cheese 5%, Rice

    Storage

    Produced 36 months prior to best before date.For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

    Nutrition

    Analytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein14%
    Crude Fibre1%
    Crude Fat0.3%
    Crude Ash2%
    Moisture82%
    2 x Chicken Breast
    2 x Chicken Breast with Ham
    2 x Chicken Breast with Cheese
    2 x Sardine with Tuna Fillet
    2 x Tuna Fillet with Shrimp
    2 x Ocean Fish

    Ingredients

    Mackerel 45%, Tuna Fillet 30%, Fish Broth, Rice

    Storage

    Produced 36 months prior to best before date.For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

    Nutrition

    Analytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein12%
    Crude Fibre1%
    Crude Fat1%
    Crude Ash3%
    Moisture83%
    2 x Chicken Breast
    2 x Chicken Breast with Ham
    2 x Chicken Breast with Cheese
    2 x Sardine with Tuna Fillet
    2 x Tuna Fillet with Shrimp
    2 x Ocean Fish

    Ingredients

    Tuna Fillet 52%, Shrimp 23%, Fish Broth, Rice

    Storage

    Produced 36 months prior to best before date.For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

    Nutrition

    Analytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein14%
    Crude Fibre1%
    Crude Fat1%
    Crude Ash2%
    Moisture82%
    2 x Chicken Breast
    2 x Chicken Breast with Ham
    2 x Chicken Breast with Cheese
    2 x Sardine with Tuna Fillet
    2 x Tuna Fillet with Shrimp
    2 x Ocean Fish

    Ingredients

    Sardine 40%, Tuna Fillet 35%, Fish Broth, Rice

    Storage

    Produced 36 months prior to best before date.For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

    Nutrition

    Analytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein12%
    Crude Fibre1%
    Crude Fat2%
    Crude Ash3%
    Moisture82%
    2 x Chicken Breast
    2 x Chicken Breast with Ham
    2 x Chicken Breast with Cheese
    2 x Sardine with Tuna Fillet
    2 x Tuna Fillet with Shrimp
    2 x Ocean Fish

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast 75%, Chicken Broth, Rice

    Storage

    Produced 36 months prior to best before date.For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

    Nutrition

    Analytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein14%
    Crude Fibre1%
    Crude Fat0.3%
    Crude Ash2%
    Moisture82%
    2 x Chicken Breast
    2 x Chicken Breast with Ham
    2 x Chicken Breast with Cheese
    2 x Sardine with Tuna Fillet
    2 x Tuna Fillet with Shrimp
    2 x Ocean Fish

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast 75%, Chicken Broth, Ham 5%, Rice

    Storage

    Produced 36 months prior to best before date.For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

    Nutrition

    Analytical Constituents:
    Crude Protein14%
    Crude Fibre1%
    Crude Fat1%
    Crude Ash2%
    Moisture82%
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My very fussy cats love this, they lick the bowl c

5 stars

My very fussy cats love this, they lick the bowl clean.

