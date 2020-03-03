Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Crisp Linen Kit

Love these 5 stars Review from Air Wick 3rd March 2020 We have had the older style. This newer style is stylish, and great, and the scent is great. Long lasting. Will buy these, or at least the refills as long as they are available. Air Wick are great.

Really nice smelling air freshener - does the job 5 stars Review from Air Wick 5th February 2020 I am always on the lookout for nice air freshener and this product did not disappoint. i usually have the fragrance sticks in the hallway but was keen to try this automatic spray. It like the fact that it can be set to frequency in spray and it certainty kept my hallway and rest of house smelling nice. It was a nice way of entering the the flat after a long day at work, especially since I am pregnant at the moment and sensitive to smell. This smell in particular was very pleasant and fresh smelling. One minus point was the noise that it makes - it made me jump at times as I wondered if someone had entered the flat. Having said that, it is not very noisy and if we have a clock in the room we get used to it. I did get used to this noise after a few days.

lush smell easy to use 5 stars Review from Air Wick 3rd February 2020 i love the ability to dial up or down the frequency of the bursts was perfect me last a long time and the smell is lush fresh crisp smell not over powering at all . this a great size and dose not look ugly when out on display very easy to change the can do a new smell there are so many to choices and easy to replace the Batteries on it

Easy to use! 5 stars Review from Air Wick 31st January 2020 This product is amazing. The freshmatic is very simple and easy to use compaired to other products. It has a easy system in which you can choose how often the machine sprays , plus the frangrace is very refreshing!

Fresh smelling lounge all the time! 5 stars Review from Air Wick 31st January 2020 So glad I bought one of these - keeps my lounge constantly smelling fresh! It looks really smart as well, unless you really looked you wouldnt realise it was ab airfreshner. Great buy and would recommend to my friends and family.

Great little kit 5 stars Review from Air Wick 31st January 2020 Been using this for 2 weeks and I am extremely impressed. The scent is beautiful and lasts a long time between sprays. It is easy to insert into case. You can have a coice of how long in between sprays is ok for you. I had it on the longest time so the can will last longer as I found this was the best usage .

Love the smell! 5 stars Review from Air Wick 30th January 2020 This is a great air freshener for rooms with pets in it. The smell of the air freshener is lovely and it covers the whole room! I have it on the lowest setting in our bedroom and it is more than enough. Love the fact that the pack comes with batteries, so you can put it in your room straight away!

Unusual smell 2 stars Review from Air Wick 29th January 2020 I normally always buy crisp linen or baby powder smell but this fragrance is a little strange, Doesnt smell anything like linen in fact i think it has a urine type smell to it. The autospray itself is very good and i will use this but with a new fragrance

Lovely fresh smell 4 stars Review from Air Wick 29th January 2020 Love the new design of this freshmatic auto spray, Airwick keep coming up with new ways to keep their products modern. The crisp linen is my favourite fragrance in the range as it makes the whole house smell clean. The auto spray is really easy to load up and use with three settings so you can control how often you want the spray to actuate. Many friends have commented on the lovely clean smell when they come into the house.