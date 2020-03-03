By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Crisp Linen Kit

4.5(24)Write a review
Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Crisp Linen Kit
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Freshmatic Max Crisp Linen and Lilac.
  • www.rbueroinfo.com
  • Up to 60 Days*
  • *Based on low fragrance intensity setting.
  • Crisp Linen and Lilac
  • Captures the freshness of linens swaying in the breeze, gently scented by nearby white lilacs.
  • Automatically releases fresh bursts of fragrance so your home always smells welcoming
  • Automatically releases bursts of fragrance to constantly freshen your home and neutralize odours.
  • Contains no water so you can enjoy more fragrance in the air & less on the floor.
  • Choose from a wide range of Air Wick refills, to enhance your mood and fill the room with your favourite scent for up to 60 days*.
  • *Based on low fragrance intensity setting.
  • Offers 3 fragrance intensity levels
  • New & improved design
  • Inspired by essential oils

Information

Warnings

  • INSTRUCTIONS FOR SAFE USE
  • Read CAREFULLY - Keep for future reference.
  • This device is battery operated.
  • FOR ADULT USE ONLY
  • Not to be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities.
  • Use only as directed.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS
  • Use in well ventilated areas
  • SWITCH OFF TIMER BEFORE INSERTING REFILLS.
  • Read and follow the precautions for use on the aerosol can.
  • Only approved for use with Air Wick refills.
  • Use only non-rechargeable alkaline batteries. Ensure batteries are inserted correctly, aligning the (+) and (-) terminals. If batteries leak - remove them immediately and any leaked material. Remove batteries if device is not used for a long period of time. If away for more than a week, turn off device.
  • DO NOT:
  • Place near or on source of heat, naked flame, any electrical equipment or in direct sunlight (above 50°C). Mix used batteries, batteries of different brands or different kinds. Expose the batteries to water, fire or high temperatures. Cause a short-circuit. Attempt to recharge batteries.
  • AIR WICK Freshmatic Max Crisp Linen and Lilac.
  • Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Recycle when empty. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Use in well ventilated areas. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
  • DANGER
  • Contains 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl) ethanone, p-t-Butyl-alpha-methylhydrocinnamic aldehyde and alpha-Hexylcinnamaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • ALWAYS DIRECT AWAY FROM FACE

  • Air Wick Consumer Services:
  • For help and advice, contact us:
  • www.airwick.co.uk
  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318
  • www.airwick.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
24 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Love these

5 stars

We have had the older style. This newer style is stylish, and great, and the scent is great. Long lasting. Will buy these, or at least the refills as long as they are available. Air Wick are great.

Really nice smelling air freshener - does the job

5 stars

I am always on the lookout for nice air freshener and this product did not disappoint. i usually have the fragrance sticks in the hallway but was keen to try this automatic spray. It like the fact that it can be set to frequency in spray and it certainty kept my hallway and rest of house smelling nice. It was a nice way of entering the the flat after a long day at work, especially since I am pregnant at the moment and sensitive to smell. This smell in particular was very pleasant and fresh smelling. One minus point was the noise that it makes - it made me jump at times as I wondered if someone had entered the flat. Having said that, it is not very noisy and if we have a clock in the room we get used to it. I did get used to this noise after a few days.

lush smell easy to use

5 stars

i love the ability to dial up or down the frequency of the bursts was perfect me last a long time and the smell is lush fresh crisp smell not over powering at all . this a great size and dose not look ugly when out on display very easy to change the can do a new smell there are so many to choices and easy to replace the Batteries on it

Easy to use!

5 stars

This product is amazing. The freshmatic is very simple and easy to use compaired to other products. It has a easy system in which you can choose how often the machine sprays , plus the frangrace is very refreshing!

Fresh smelling lounge all the time!

5 stars

So glad I bought one of these - keeps my lounge constantly smelling fresh! It looks really smart as well, unless you really looked you wouldnt realise it was ab airfreshner. Great buy and would recommend to my friends and family.

Great little kit

5 stars

Been using this for 2 weeks and I am extremely impressed. The scent is beautiful and lasts a long time between sprays. It is easy to insert into case. You can have a coice of how long in between sprays is ok for you. I had it on the longest time so the can will last longer as I found this was the best usage .

Love the smell!

5 stars

This is a great air freshener for rooms with pets in it. The smell of the air freshener is lovely and it covers the whole room! I have it on the lowest setting in our bedroom and it is more than enough. Love the fact that the pack comes with batteries, so you can put it in your room straight away!

Unusual smell

2 stars

I normally always buy crisp linen or baby powder smell but this fragrance is a little strange, Doesnt smell anything like linen in fact i think it has a urine type smell to it. The autospray itself is very good and i will use this but with a new fragrance

Lovely fresh smell

4 stars

Love the new design of this freshmatic auto spray, Airwick keep coming up with new ways to keep their products modern. The crisp linen is my favourite fragrance in the range as it makes the whole house smell clean. The auto spray is really easy to load up and use with three settings so you can control how often you want the spray to actuate. Many friends have commented on the lovely clean smell when they come into the house.

Good product

5 stars

I started to use Air Wick Freshmatic Max and I am very happy with it, it smells good in the whole room and it is very pleasant unlike other fresheners but have it set at a medium level to notice more it will last for quite a long time, definitely worth buying it. Great variety of smells, everyone will find something for themselves, I will certainly try others ... Also when someone visits us they say that it does smells nice... I highly recommend it!

