Airwick Air Freshener Purple Lavender Plug In Kit

4.5(21)Write a review
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Scented Oil Diffuser & Refill Purple Lavender Meadow
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Our Home, Our Planet
  • www.ourhome-ourplanet.com
  • Purple Lavender Meadow - A colourful fusion of natural lavender and bergamot finished with a flourish of red geranium.
  • Contains natural essential oils extracted from plants & flowers.
  • Air Wick Diffuser gives you 5X more fragrance control to ensure fragrance is just right for any room large or small so your home always smells fresh and welcoming.
  • Based on 12 hours use per day at lowest setting.
  • Voltage: 220-240 V 2.5W

By appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Antiseptics, Air Fresheners, Polishes, Cleaners and Laundry Products Reckitt Benckiser plc, Slough

  • Contains natural essential oils
  • 5x more fragrance control

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Retain instructions for future reference
  • 1. Remove the plastic cap from the fragrance bottle.
  • 2. Firmly insert fragrance bottle into the underside of the warmer unit, until a 'click' can be heard. Ensure the fragrance bottle is kept vertical at all times.
  • 3. Plug the assembled unit into an available socket.
  • 4. To increase or decrease the fragrance intensity, rotate the dial on the top of the warmer. Largest mark = max setting.
  • 5. To replace the fragrance bottle, remove the device from the outlet and pull the bottle downwards.
  • Only approved for use with Air Wick Refills

Warnings

  • PRECAUTIONS FOR USE: ALWAYS SWITCH OFF AT THE SOCKET BEFORE REMOVING OR INSERTING THE FRAGRANCE REFILL. DO NOT PLACE IN AN AREA WHERE THE DIFFUSER MAY BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO HARD KNOCKS. ALWAYS KEEP THE BOTTLE AND/OR DIFFUSER IN AN UPRIGHT POSITION. Do not operate with wet hands or metal objects. For indoor use only. Do not use with extension cords or multi plug adapters. This product should not be used continuously, always switch off at the socket overnight. Leave 50cm of space above and around the diffuser during use. Do not obstruct or block air flow from unit. Do not use in small, confined pet areas without adequate ventilation. Do not place near a source of heat or direct sunlight. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. AIR WICK ELECTRICAL REFILLS ONLY APPROVED FOR USE WITH THE AIR WICK DIFFUSER. THE USE OF OTHER REFILLS MAY GIVE RISE TO A TOXIC OR FIRE RISK. To clean the appliance, unplug and use dry cloth. If unit becomes damaged, switch power off at the socket before removal. Please retain this pack for future reference. Use in well ventilated areas only. SAFETY/ALLERGY INFORMATION: People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. AIRWICK Scented Oil Purple Lavender Meadow. Causes skin irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Wear protective gloves and eye/face protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice / attention. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children without supervision. Children shall not play with the appliance. The appliance is only to be used with the recommended vaporizing medium. The use of other substances may give rise to a toxic or fire risk.
  • Contains Lavandien oil, dl-Limonene, alpha-Amylcinnamaldehyde, alpha Hexylcinnamaldehyde, Coumarin, Hexyl salicylate, Eugenol, beta-Pinene, dl-Citronellol, alpha-Pinene, 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl) ethanone,2,4-Dimethyl-3-cyclohexene-1-carboxaldehyde, Geraniol and Linalool.
  • May cause an allergic skin reaction.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • (UK) Air Wick Consumer Services
  • For help and advice, contact us:
  • www.airwick.co.uk

Net Contents

19ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

21 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Ok but not like real lavender

4 stars

Lavender is one of my favourite scents so was excited to try this air freshener. It doesn't smell as nice as the real thing to me, it lacks the freshness of the plant. It's very strong at anything above the first setting so we had to turn it to low to be acceptable. I don't normally have a scented home (no candles or air freshener) so maybe that's why it seemed very strong to me. I won't be buying again as it's just not for me

Really effective.

5 stars

This is a fantastic product, I have it in my kitchen and it really does cover any cooking smells, and leaves my kitchen smelling lovely all the time, I will definitely buy again, and am.looking forward to trying the other fragrances.

Ok

3 stars

I normally love these plug in sir fresheners and have them in most rooms in my house but am used to a different scent . This lavender scent smelt really strong and cheap for me and I had to change it as it was giving me a headache . Great product just awful scent .

No smell

1 stars

I couldn't smell it at all I had it on highest aswell and nothinging well I could smell a little if I put my nose right near it so I wasn't very happy with it and don't think I will buy one these again

Lovely everything

5 stars

What a lovely product this is. Would definitely buy again. Easy to get into the packaging. Easy to use and what a lovely smell. I would recommend to my family and friends and buy again. It was not an overpowering smell which is why I would buy again.

Helped to sleep

5 stars

Woohoo !!! I'm really happy with this pack of Airwick scentedoil diffuser and refill in 19ml. The airwickplugin kit is infused with natural essentialoils and purple lavender meadow fragance.The diffuser got 5 x easyadjust fragance settings and can last up to 80 days. This smells incredibly nice,not strong to cause headache like other brand i've used before and it filled up the room with lovely lavender fragance.I used it in our bedroom,turning it on some minutes before bed,it completely settled my mind down,relaxed me and even helped me to sleep more quicker.It's the first time i used airwick diffuser and i really loved this product now. Would definitely recommend this little helper to everyone.

Bliss

5 stars

Had this a couple of weeks & really happy how the scent lasts. It’s not over powering yet masks cooking/ dog odour find it really effective for anywhere in the home. The lavender is a lovely sweet smell also aids relaxation/ helps to get kids to sleep so have kept it on my stairs in the evening/ through the night

A good product

5 stars

I've put this plug kit at the top of my stair on a medium setting and my whole house has a subtle smell of lavender, it's a nice realistic smell, not too sweet or artificial. The design of it is nice too. I recommend it.

Loved it amazing

5 stars

I bought this air freshener after being recommended to me and decided to try the lavender one and I absolutely love it , you can adjust the smell and it is so simple to use , my whole house smells amazing and I will be buying all the other flavours now .... so pleased

Can’t tell you have pets ...?

5 stars

We are a multi pet (and child home) and spend a small fortune in cleaning products and sprays to keep the house smelling fresh. I’m the OG MrsH ! Nothing ever lasted and it was soon back to smelling the giant German Shepherd again. That was until I discovered the Air Wick Plug in kit range. At the moment I am using the lavender and it smells Devine and very relaxing. Pets what pets ? Teenagers - I can now only hear them. Hmmm wonder if Air Wick can sort that. Seriously though plug in the diffuser to the desired room. Set the level required and sit back and relax. I love entering a room now and being welcomed by the fresh and inviting smell. This is a huge 5plus recommendation from me. It gets the job done with no fuss and it’s simple to use.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

