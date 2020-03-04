Airwick Air Freshener Purple Lavender Plug In Kit

Ok but not like real lavender
Lavender is one of my favourite scents so was excited to try this air freshener. It doesn't smell as nice as the real thing to me, it lacks the freshness of the plant. It's very strong at anything above the first setting so we had to turn it to low to be acceptable. I don't normally have a scented home (no candles or air freshener) so maybe that's why it seemed very strong to me. I won't be buying again as it's just not for me
Really effective.
This is a fantastic product, I have it in my kitchen and it really does cover any cooking smells, and leaves my kitchen smelling lovely all the time, I will definitely buy again, and am.looking forward to trying the other fragrances.
Ok
I normally love these plug in sir fresheners and have them in most rooms in my house but am used to a different scent . This lavender scent smelt really strong and cheap for me and I had to change it as it was giving me a headache . Great product just awful scent .
No smell
I couldn't smell it at all I had it on highest aswell and nothinging well I could smell a little if I put my nose right near it so I wasn't very happy with it and don't think I will buy one these again
Lovely everything
What a lovely product this is. Would definitely buy again. Easy to get into the packaging. Easy to use and what a lovely smell. I would recommend to my family and friends and buy again. It was not an overpowering smell which is why I would buy again.
Helped to sleep
Woohoo !!! I'm really happy with this pack of Airwick scentedoil diffuser and refill in 19ml. The airwickplugin kit is infused with natural essentialoils and purple lavender meadow fragance.The diffuser got 5 x easyadjust fragance settings and can last up to 80 days. This smells incredibly nice,not strong to cause headache like other brand i've used before and it filled up the room with lovely lavender fragance.I used it in our bedroom,turning it on some minutes before bed,it completely settled my mind down,relaxed me and even helped me to sleep more quicker.It's the first time i used airwick diffuser and i really loved this product now. Would definitely recommend this little helper to everyone.
Bliss
Had this a couple of weeks & really happy how the scent lasts. It’s not over powering yet masks cooking/ dog odour find it really effective for anywhere in the home. The lavender is a lovely sweet smell also aids relaxation/ helps to get kids to sleep so have kept it on my stairs in the evening/ through the night
A good product
I've put this plug kit at the top of my stair on a medium setting and my whole house has a subtle smell of lavender, it's a nice realistic smell, not too sweet or artificial. The design of it is nice too. I recommend it.
Loved it amazing
I bought this air freshener after being recommended to me and decided to try the lavender one and I absolutely love it , you can adjust the smell and it is so simple to use , my whole house smells amazing and I will be buying all the other flavours now .... so pleased
Can’t tell you have pets ...?
We are a multi pet (and child home) and spend a small fortune in cleaning products and sprays to keep the house smelling fresh. I’m the OG MrsH ! Nothing ever lasted and it was soon back to smelling the giant German Shepherd again. That was until I discovered the Air Wick Plug in kit range. At the moment I am using the lavender and it smells Devine and very relaxing. Pets what pets ? Teenagers - I can now only hear them. Hmmm wonder if Air Wick can sort that. Seriously though plug in the diffuser to the desired room. Set the level required and sit back and relax. I love entering a room now and being welcomed by the fresh and inviting smell. This is a huge 5plus recommendation from me. It gets the job done with no fuss and it’s simple to use.