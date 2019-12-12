By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1(1)Write a review
Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Pure Spring Kit
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Pure Spring Delight Freshmatic Auto Spray
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Automatically releases bursts of fragrance to constantly freshen your home and neutralize odours.
  • Contains no water so you can enjoy more fragrance in the air & less on the floor.
  • Automatically releases fresh bursts of fragrance so your home always smells welcoming
  • Choose from a wide range of Air Wick refills, to enhance your mood and fill the room with your favourite scent for up to 60 days*.
  • *Based on low fragrance intensity setting.
  • Neutralizes odours
  • Just fragrance, no wet spray
  • Up to 6 days
  • Offers 3 fragrance intensity levels

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Instruction For Safe Use
  • Read Carefully - Keep for future reference.
  • This device is battery operated.
  • Use only non-rechargeable alkaline batteries.
  • Ensure batteries are inserted correctly, aligning the (+) and (-) terminals. If batteries leak - remove them immediately and any leaked material.
  • Remove batteries if device is not used for a long period of time. If away for more than a week, turn off device.

Warnings

  • FOR ADULT USE ONLY
  • Not to be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities.
  • Use only as directed.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS
  • Use in well ventilated areas
  • Switch off timer before inserting refills.
  • Read and follow the precautions for use on the aerosol can.
  • Only approved for use with Air Wick refills.
  • DO NOT:
  • Place near or on source of heat, naked flame, any electrical equipment or in direct sunlight (above 50°C). Mix used batteries, batteries of different brands or different kinds. Expose the batteries to water, fire or high temperatures. Cause a short-circuit. Attempt to recharge batteries.
  • AIR WICK Freshmatic Max Pure Spring Delight. Extremely flammable aerosol.
  • Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do no expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Recycle when empty. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Use in well ventilated areas. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
  • Contains
  • 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone,p-t-Butyl-alpha-methylhydrocinnamic aldehyde and alpha-Hexylcinnamaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Return to

  • Air Wick Consumer Services:
  • For help and advice, contact us:
  • www.airwick.co.uk
  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • ROI: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not worth the money.

1 stars

Awful and expensive, Does not last long at all and is noisy Not worth 8.00 Avoid and go too B&M cheaper!

