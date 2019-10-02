By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Carrots, Peas And Kale

4.5(85)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Carrots, Peas And Kale
£ 1.10
£0.92/100g

Product Description

  • Hello, I'm organic carrots, peas + kale steamed in water to make me just the right texture for little ones starting their weaning journey.
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Who am I for? My ingredients are suitable from 4 months and my vegetable taste will help little ones learn to love veg throughout weaning and beyond! The Government advises that you don't need to wean your little one until they are 6 months. Every baby is different!
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has a taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • Perfect purees
  • Super smooth
  • I'm organic
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • I'm gluten free
  • No added salt
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Carrots 31%, Organic Peas 31%, Water 30%, Organic Kale 9%, Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste yummy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water and check I'm not too hot. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 175kJ/42kcal210kJ/50kcal
Fat 0.7g0.8g
-of which saturates 0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate 5.0g6.0g
-of which sugars 1.8g2.2g
Fibre 2.7g3.2g
Protein 2.5g3.0g
Salt 0.04g0.04g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

85 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Colourful packaging

5 stars

My little one finished the lot, he looked as if he was enjoying it, usually gives a screwed up face when I feed him something different but all smiles this time after every spoonful,will definitely be buying him more of the Ella’s kitchen range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great veggie pouch

4 stars

I was sent this product to review and my daughter hadn't tried it previously. She isnt fond of whole peas so it's a good option to have the pureed peas mixed with some other veg to get a good mix of nutrients, especially adding kale as that's also a difficult one to puree at home. She liked this pouch and I would get it again. My only concern is the packaging and would prefer something easily recyclable or a glass jar so her food isnt in plastic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love this baby food!!!

5 stars

I knew there was a reason I stuck to Ella’s kitchen my son absolutely loves it and I wouldn’t change anything about the product 100% highly recommend, he has enjoyed every single one of Ella’s products!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Healthy & Tasty!

4 stars

My Son loves this, such an easy way to get nutrients into him. The colour is bright, which leads me to believe fresh ingredients were treated kindly when in production. He’s quite advanced in weaning, so added this to baby pasta - making a fab all round meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

4 stars

Ella’s kitchen is very good son loves it. Quality food and tasty, bright colourful packaging that catches the eye. Will highly recommend these products to all of my friends. A*************************** [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My daughter loved it!

5 stars

My daughter really loves this which is great because she hasn’t always been a fan of the more bitter tastes. would definitely recommend! Only downside would be the pouch was quite small, ok for little ones but maybe not the right size for an older baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant food pouch!

5 stars

Doesn’t look appetising to us but baby loved it, had to buy loads more! Smells and tastes very strongly of Kale. Baby enjoyed it so much I’ve had to buy more. Wish there was more flavours and more for different ages! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

Great product for first foods for weaning. My little boy loves it and the texture was great for his age. The packaging was great for carrying around in your changing bag and with a screw top that means it can be refrigerated and finished another time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby Loved it

5 stars

I am currently in the process of weaning my baby and whilst she can be fairly picky with what she likes to eat so really enjoyed this product. I have tried her with sweeter purées but she is more of a fan of a purée such as this which is purely vegetable. The product had a nice vibrant green colour and was of a good consistency. It is nice to try a product containing kale as this is a purée I would be unlikely to make myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby enjoyed the sample

4 stars

Baby enjoyed the sample and had all of food with little encouragement. Thank you for the sample. Baby always loves his pouches of food. The consistency worked well for baby and there was a good mixture of flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

