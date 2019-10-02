Ella's Kitchen Carrots, Peas And Kale

Colourful packaging 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 2nd October 2019 My little one finished the lot, he looked as if he was enjoying it, usually gives a screwed up face when I feed him something different but all smiles this time after every spoonful,will definitely be buying him more of the Ella’s kitchen range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great veggie pouch 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th September 2019 I was sent this product to review and my daughter hadn't tried it previously. She isnt fond of whole peas so it's a good option to have the pureed peas mixed with some other veg to get a good mix of nutrients, especially adding kale as that's also a difficult one to puree at home. She liked this pouch and I would get it again. My only concern is the packaging and would prefer something easily recyclable or a glass jar so her food isnt in plastic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love this baby food!!! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 I knew there was a reason I stuck to Ella’s kitchen my son absolutely loves it and I wouldn’t change anything about the product 100% highly recommend, he has enjoyed every single one of Ella’s products!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Healthy & Tasty! 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 My Son loves this, such an easy way to get nutrients into him. The colour is bright, which leads me to believe fresh ingredients were treated kindly when in production. He’s quite advanced in weaning, so added this to baby pasta - making a fab all round meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 Ella’s kitchen is very good son loves it. Quality food and tasty, bright colourful packaging that catches the eye. Will highly recommend these products to all of my friends. A*************************** [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My daughter loved it! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 My daughter really loves this which is great because she hasn’t always been a fan of the more bitter tastes. would definitely recommend! Only downside would be the pouch was quite small, ok for little ones but maybe not the right size for an older baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant food pouch! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 Doesn’t look appetising to us but baby loved it, had to buy loads more! Smells and tastes very strongly of Kale. Baby enjoyed it so much I’ve had to buy more. Wish there was more flavours and more for different ages! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 Great product for first foods for weaning. My little boy loves it and the texture was great for his age. The packaging was great for carrying around in your changing bag and with a screw top that means it can be refrigerated and finished another time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby Loved it 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 I am currently in the process of weaning my baby and whilst she can be fairly picky with what she likes to eat so really enjoyed this product. I have tried her with sweeter purées but she is more of a fan of a purée such as this which is purely vegetable. The product had a nice vibrant green colour and was of a good consistency. It is nice to try a product containing kale as this is a purée I would be unlikely to make myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]