Vo5 Express Primer Spray 200Ml

4.5(91)Write a review
Vo5 Express Primer Spray 200Ml
£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

  • Introducing the new Hairdryer Protection Mist from VO5! Launching as part of the new VO5 Heat Protect range, designed to give you protection from everyday damage caused by using your hairdryer!
  • Do you use a hairdryer? Then the VO5 Hairdryer Protection Mist is what you need. This product helps protect hair against the daily damage caused from using a dryer! It offers up to 230°C heat defence works to detangle and protect hair as you use your dryer. With our heat protection spray your hair will be safe, soft, and shiny.
  • For best results: Apply 5-7 pumps (depending on hair length) directly onto towel-dried hair from root to tip. Use a wide-tooth comb or brush to distribute product through the hair. Use hairdryer to lock into shape.
  • Style tip: To help detangle hair, spray liberally onto tangled wet hair and gently brush in small sections starting at the tip working up to the roots.
  • If you like the Vo5 Hairdryer Protection Mist, be sure to check out the rest of the VO5 Heat Protect Range for more ways to protect your hair against damage.
  • Don’t forget to leave a product review and to keep up to date with all things VO5 make sure to follow VO5 on social!
  • Vo5 Hairdryer Protection Mist protects from heat during blow-drying
  • For soft, shiny hair
  • Works to detangle and protect hair
  • Heat protection up to 230°C
  • Spray 5-7 pumps of the VO5 Hairdryer Protection Mist (depending on hair length) directly onto towel dried hair. Run a wide tooth comb or fingers from roots to ends to fully coat hair. Blow dry into shape
  • Create the perfect look while protecting your hair from heat damage
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Propylene glycol, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, Acetic acid, Amodimethicone, Bisamino PEG/PPG-41/3 Aminoethyl PG-Propyl Dimethicone, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethyl Palmitamine, Disodium EDTA, Oleth-20, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Dimethicone PEG-7 Panthenyl Phosphate, Quaternium-26, Sodium benzoate, Sodium Cocoyl Amino Acids, Tocopheryl Acetate, Trideceth-12, Triethanolamine, Benzophenone-4, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: Spray 5-7 pumps (depending on hair length) directly onto towel-dried hair. Run a wide-tooth comb or fingers from roots to ends to fully coat hair. Blow-dry into shape.
  • Style Tip: Helps to prevent split ends, so make sure to work it through to the tips of your hair.

Warnings

  Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

91 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

VO5 Express Primer Spray

4 stars

My hair frizzes really easily especially on the top after drying and straightening it, this spray left my hair feeling soft and less frizzy. It smelt great and helped to detangle my long hair after washing. However, didn't help dry it much faster hence the 4 stars rather than 5. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

ONE OF THE BEST PRODUCTS I'VE USED

5 stars

I am so impressed with this product. It has ensured that my hair drying routine is a much smoother, frizz free process. The fact that it is not only a heat defense but it helps to reduce my fly aways is such a huge bonus. This is a product I will purchase in the future! I am such a fan of the fact the formula does not leave the hair feeling heavy and it makes my hair so much easier to brush. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 express primer spray

3 stars

Tried the product a few times to see if there was any difference in outcome but it was roughly the same each time. So usually when I use a hairdryer I come out looking like hagrid (we’re talking philosophers stone, not even half blood prince refinement!) I used this as directed, sprayed on and used a widetooth comb to run it through then blow dried my hair. The frizz control by this was pretty good, toned down the usual fly aways. The ends of my hair looked slightly less damaged and split, so a few stars for that! Not a miracle product by any means but helpful in calming crazy blow dried hair. Might work better for people with thinner/less volume in their hair. Also protects up to 230 degrees so used it as pre straightening protection spray as well! Smells nice and fresh too! After shot of my hair after using this below. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 primer

5 stars

This product is amazing it has calmed my split ends down and makes my hair really soft. Would definitely reccomend my hair isn’t as frizzy as when I use other heat defence. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I use other product in this range so the primer spray fit into my routine really well. My hair is fairly short so I didn’t notice much differences in the drying time but my hair was left feeling softer with far less fly always and smelling great. The spray is really fine and makes it easy to distribute product right through the hair. I found my hair stayed smoother for longer as well so needed less straightening which is a bonus. I’ll definitely buy a replacement when I’ve used this up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 express primer spray

4 stars

I used this every second day before drying or straightening. used 5 pump for my medium lenght hair. Hair after this is soft and easy to combimg. Nice smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair changing

5 stars

I love this product! The packaging is bright and stands out. The product itself is light weight but powerful, a little goes a long way. This makes my hair shiny without looking greasy or feeling sticky. The product also smells amazing. This has become a staple product and part of my hair care routine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great product!

5 stars

I think this is such a great product! When using this it’s made my hair shiny and soft, like never before! It also smells delicious! I’ve also used this on my little sister (6) who has thick blonde hair down past her bum, and it’s really helped avoid heat damage when we’ve washed it. I’ve definitely noticed a huge difference since using it and I’ll be buying more for sure! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My FAV product!

5 stars

The best produkt! My hair was fluffy and unruly, but now are beautyful! straight hair, smooth, soft and seem to be nourished. very easy to straighten :) now I can not live without VO5 spray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 Express Primer Spray

4 stars

As a woman who has extreme frizz after a shower/bath this primer spray was definitely something I needed and was super excited to be able to try . I think it's great . On the first day of use I followed the instructions and applied 7-9 sprays of the primer on to my towel dried frizz-bomb . Now I have just below the shoulders length hair and I used about 9 sprays to cover all my hair and my hair is a medium thickness so then I combed it til it was mostly knot free!it didn't feel greasy on my hair either more like a mist . I blow dryed my hair on a low setting and once it was dry my hair was super soft and slightly glossy and felt so tame that I didn't even have to straighten it afterwards! Yippeee! As normally I'd have to straighten it otherwise it would look a mess . I'm very happy with this product and I would definitely recommend it to anyone who has issues with frizzy hair . I have used this primer spray before I straightened my hair to see how it made my hair feel for when I wanted to straighten it and it looked so smooth. So it works well for when you just blow dry it or for when you straighten your hair. Very happy with this product . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

