Vo5 Express Primer Spray 200Ml

VO5 Express Primer Spray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th April 2018 My hair frizzes really easily especially on the top after drying and straightening it, this spray left my hair feeling soft and less frizzy. It smelt great and helped to detangle my long hair after washing. However, didn't help dry it much faster hence the 4 stars rather than 5. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

ONE OF THE BEST PRODUCTS I'VE USED 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd April 2018 I am so impressed with this product. It has ensured that my hair drying routine is a much smoother, frizz free process. The fact that it is not only a heat defense but it helps to reduce my fly aways is such a huge bonus. This is a product I will purchase in the future! I am such a fan of the fact the formula does not leave the hair feeling heavy and it makes my hair so much easier to brush. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 express primer spray 3 stars Review from unilever.com 27th March 2018 Tried the product a few times to see if there was any difference in outcome but it was roughly the same each time. So usually when I use a hairdryer I come out looking like hagrid (we’re talking philosophers stone, not even half blood prince refinement!) I used this as directed, sprayed on and used a widetooth comb to run it through then blow dried my hair. The frizz control by this was pretty good, toned down the usual fly aways. The ends of my hair looked slightly less damaged and split, so a few stars for that! Not a miracle product by any means but helpful in calming crazy blow dried hair. Might work better for people with thinner/less volume in their hair. Also protects up to 230 degrees so used it as pre straightening protection spray as well! Smells nice and fresh too! After shot of my hair after using this below. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 primer 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th March 2018 This product is amazing it has calmed my split ends down and makes my hair really soft. Would definitely reccomend my hair isn’t as frizzy as when I use other heat defence. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th March 2018 I use other product in this range so the primer spray fit into my routine really well. My hair is fairly short so I didn’t notice much differences in the drying time but my hair was left feeling softer with far less fly always and smelling great. The spray is really fine and makes it easy to distribute product right through the hair. I found my hair stayed smoother for longer as well so needed less straightening which is a bonus. I’ll definitely buy a replacement when I’ve used this up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 express primer spray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 27th March 2018 I used this every second day before drying or straightening. used 5 pump for my medium lenght hair. Hair after this is soft and easy to combimg. Nice smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair changing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th March 2018 I love this product! The packaging is bright and stands out. The product itself is light weight but powerful, a little goes a long way. This makes my hair shiny without looking greasy or feeling sticky. The product also smells amazing. This has become a staple product and part of my hair care routine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great product! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th March 2018 I think this is such a great product! When using this it’s made my hair shiny and soft, like never before! It also smells delicious! I’ve also used this on my little sister (6) who has thick blonde hair down past her bum, and it’s really helped avoid heat damage when we’ve washed it. I’ve definitely noticed a huge difference since using it and I’ll be buying more for sure! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My FAV product! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th March 2018 The best produkt! My hair was fluffy and unruly, but now are beautyful! straight hair, smooth, soft and seem to be nourished. very easy to straighten :) now I can not live without VO5 spray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]