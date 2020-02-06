Olay Ultimate Eye Cream 13Ml

+61419297938
This eye cream is a God send.Within a few minutes all dark circles, puffiness and imperfections are instantly erased.I LOVE this product so much I wish I had an endless supply and if I did I would use it several times a day
Reveal younger looking eyes with Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream. This daily anti-aging treatment is specifically designed for the delicate skin around
Could not reccomend enough
Olay's ultimate eye cream , is great at reducing the appearance of those dreaded dark circles , fine lines and puffiness. It blends perfectly into my skin and gives a much firmer look around my eyes.
Fantastic all-rounder eye-cream
I started using the ultimate olay eyes cream a few months ago. Prior to that I was using the illuminating olay eye cream and thought to give this one a try. And I absolutely love it! This cream treats dark circles, brightens the under eye area and also reduces the appearance of fine lines around the eyes. This is a must have as part of your daily skin care routine.
Awesome
The Olay Ultimate Eye cream is great and makes skin feel lighter, softer and smoother. I definitely recommend it.
Disappointed
I have been using Olay's products for a long time and this is the first product that I've bought which disappointed me completely. The delicate area around my eyes looks more tired and the dark circles and puffiness have increased after using it for just over a week. The skin feels very dry and the colour does not blend well. I feel that the brand failed me on this occasion.
Olay ultimate Eye Cream
Must say it is very good product to use and i have never used it before would get it again
Eyes right Love this cream
Olay just never stop giving. Another great product. Better than much more expensive eye creams I have tried. Thanks Olay
Banish the dark circles
Excellent eye cream for banishing the dark circles. A little goes a long w.
Love it
I've had this about a month....a little goes a long way! It's got to be the lightest, silkiest, bounciest, most moisturising cream I've ever used. It doesn't leave my face feeling sticky or greasy, my pores don't feel like they're clogged up. My skin is left feeling so soft and comfortable. In the mornings I use this before my makeup and some days choose not to add primer because it leaves an even Matte dining to my skin. Honestly hands down the best mositerizer I've used in a good while