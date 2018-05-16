Tzonenosepstrips Noseporestrips Nosepstrips12s

Product Description
- Nose Pore Strips Tea Tree & Witch Hazel
- T-Zone Tea Tree & Witch Hazel Nose Pore Strips are enriched with naturally purifying Tea Tree to help keep skin clear, while Witch Hazel soothes and tightens pores.
- T-Zone Tea Tree & Witch Hazel Nose Pore Strips have been specially formulated to:
- Lift out dirt and oil
- Help remove impurities
- Unclog pores
- Be specially shaped for use over the bridge of the nose
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Allantoin, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Limonene, CI 77891/Titanium Dioxide
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- How to use
- Wash your face with T-Zone Face Wash and pat your face dry. Thoroughly wet your nose. Peel the strip off the plastic backing and apply the smooth side to your nose. Gently press down to ensure good contact with the skin and leave the strip to dry for 5 to 10 minutes. As soon as the strip begins to feel stiff it is ready to remove: starting at the edges, slowly and carefully remove the strip. If the strip is painful to remove, wet the strip thoroughly and carefully peel it off.
Warnings
- CAUTION
- Avoid using on spots, blemishes or inflamed, swollen, broken, sunburned or excessively dry skin. Rinse off any residue. Avoid using on skin which is sensitive to plasters or peel off masks. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not use more often than once every three days. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Brodie & Stone,
- 53 Frith Street,
- Soho,
- London,
- W1D 4SN,
Return to
- Brodie & Stone,
- 53 Frith Street,
- Soho,
- London,
- W1D 4SN,
- UK.
- www.t-zoneskincare.com
Net Contents
12 x Nose Pore Strips
Safety information
