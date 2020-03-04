Sheba Succulent Jelly Selection Cat Pouches 12X85g

Clean bowl every time
My cat loves this food she has a pouch every morning and dry in the evening. Shes a particularly big fan of the jelly, this pack provides good flavor variety to keep her interested and she always cleans the bowl. We've tried the little domes too which she liked but they're more of a treat.
Tasty cat food
My cat loves sheba meat in Jelly or fish in jelly. She's not keen on pouldtry in jelly.
A decent or product
I can't understand the other shopper's disgust with this product? It's one of the best on the market & my cats enjoy it. And I've never noticed a disgusting smell either. My cats get bored very easily though, so I have to keep them happy by varying the food they eat. What they love one day they might just walk away from a few days later.They cost me a fortune & they eat better than me!
Horrible Quality. Appalling smell.
Smell is absolutely disgusting! Our cat wouldn't even go near the dish, let alone eat this muck. Went in the bin, sealed in their own bag to keep the stink contained.