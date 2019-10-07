By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Baked Beans No Added Sugar 3 X 200G

4(1)Write a review
Heinz Baked Beans No Added Sugar 3 X 200G
£ 1.70
£2.84/kg
Per can
  • Energy552kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.8g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ

Product Description

  • No added sugar & 25% less salt Baked Beans in tomato sauce with sweetener.
  • Same great taste*
  • *as 50% less sugar beans.
  • 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  1 of your 5 a day.
  • No artificial sweeteners.
  • 25% less salt than standard Heinz Baked Beans.
  • No added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • Pack size: 600g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Beans (50%), Tomatoes (37%), Water, Modified Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Sweetener - Steviol Glycosides, Herb Extract

Storage

Best before end - see can end

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in pan.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Net Contents

3 x 200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can%RI*
Energy276kJ552kJ
-65kcal131kcal7%
Fat0.2g0.4g1%
- of which saturatesTraceTrace<1%
Carbohydrate9.5g18.9g7%
- of which sugars1.9g3.7g4%
Fibre3.6g7.2g
Protein4.6g9.2g18%
Salt0.4g0.8g14%
*RI per serving---
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Beans for one.....

4 stars

Very tasty, good quality. Perfect for one person. 1 star deducted for price, it is a little expensive.

