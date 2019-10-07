Heinz Baked Beans No Added Sugar 3 X 200G

Beans for one.....
Very tasty, good quality. Perfect for one person. 1 star deducted for price, it is a little expensive.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ
Beans (50%), Tomatoes (37%), Water, Modified Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Sweetener - Steviol Glycosides, Herb Extract
Best before end - see can end
Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in pan.
Made in England
Servings per can - 1
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
3 x 200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per can
|%RI*
|Energy
|276kJ
|552kJ
|-
|65kcal
|131kcal
|7%
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.4g
|1%
|- of which saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|18.9g
|7%
|- of which sugars
|1.9g
|3.7g
|4%
|Fibre
|3.6g
|7.2g
|Protein
|4.6g
|9.2g
|18%
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.8g
|14%
|*RI per serving
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
